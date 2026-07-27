Brad Paisley isn’t just dropping a new album. He’s also reeling in a new tour — and South Florida is on the lineup. The country star brings his “Brad Paisley Live” tour to Fort Lauderdale’s FTL War Memorial on September 18th.

Brad Paisley’s new album, ‘Tacklebox, Disc One’ is packed with fresh tracks and a few that have been waiting years — like from the 90s to see the light of day!

Brad Paisley: “Some of this record, some of these songs on this collection of songs date back to before I was successful or had a record deal. Some of them are newer.”

But the country star says old or new, every song fits the same sound, and instead of dropping the whole record at once. Brad let fans unhook one song at a time.

Brad Paisley: “I unveiled them one at a time, basically for people, so that – that it would feel like a growing project in a way that’s different than maybe dropping a whole album and saying, listen to this as this. This becomes an album sort of over time. And now it’s a collection, and we’re calling it, you know, ‘Tacklebox,’ Disc One.”

Now, he’s taking this album on the road and reeling in the crowd, for a good time!

Brad Paisley: “They are country hooks. It is – I’ve been to hell and back trying to get Helen back. You know what I mean? Yeah, I don’t think this town is small enough for the both of us. And, you know, uh, girl, I’m – I’m still in love without you. You know, things like that.”

The “Brad Paisley Live” fall tour kicks off August 27th.

So if you’re hooked on country, Brad Paisley is bringing the hits to SoFlo!

FOR MORE INFO:

Brad Paisley Live with Charlie Worsham & The Band Loula

Sept. 18 at 7:30 p.m.

FTL War Memorial

800 Northeast 8th Street , Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

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