Every story has a beginning. For one boy band, that beginning happened in front of the world, and I’m not talking about One Direction.

“Midnight Til Morning” was created on a reality competition show, too, and they’re proving they’re the real deal with their music.

From sun up to sundown and from dusk to dawn, “Midnight Til Morning” is ready to take the music world by storm!

Mason Watts: “We’ve been working really hard the last few months, kind of like finishing off songs, so we’re really excited about that.”

The American-Australian boy band was formed on the Netflix series “Building the Band.”

The foursome has already drawn comparisons to One Direction. Seems fitting, since the late Liam Payne was one of their mentors on the show.

Conor Smith: “Liam said, you know, ‘I see One Direction in you guys,’ and we’re like, ‘Sick. I mean, you guys are one of the most successful bands of all time. Why would we not want to shoot for the stars and kind of have the same ambitions as you guys?'”

That support has really stuck with the guys.

Conor Smith: “Just to be in the same presence as him was incredible, and then just the continuous support from his fans and the people that were around him and his family. It’s so special.”

And they’ve kept it close to their hearts, as they’ve evolved as a band and found their voices.

Mason Watts: “It’s kind of a new direction, I guess, a new sound for us, which we’re really excited about people hearing.”

The guys just released their new single “Math,” and they’re hitting the road in the fall for a European tour.

Shane Appell: “My little brother is going to come and do DIY fireworks for us.”

Conor Smith: “I think just fans should be expecting to see a completely different show, bigger, more elevated, and just us having more fun and more people in the room singing our songs, new songs.”

Shane Appell: “We did talk about a possible dance break.”

Conor Smith: “We have actually.”

Mason Watts: “That’s a surprise.”

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