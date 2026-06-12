Fox’s hit drama “Doc” is scrubbing in for another season. And with a new face joining the cast, there’s plenty of diagnosing drama that’s taking place, and a few new secrets on the chart. Deco’s getting the latest prescription for what’s ahead.

‘Doc’ is back on the case, and star Molly Parker says fans can’t get enough of the show’s twists and turns.

Molly Parker: “There’s an inherent mystery with a woman who has amnesia, so the audience is let in on things that she doesn’t know. You always want a bit of mystery in a show and, and she’s also a sort of doctor who is involved in figuring out mysteries, medical mysteries.”

That mystery is only getting deeper.

Blair Underwood is checking into Westside Hospital for season three, and his character comes with some serious history.

Blair Underwood: “I know there’s a history, I know that history is somewhere in those eight years that she doesn’t remember and I know he’s very intelligent as is she and I know there’s a competitive dynamic between the two of them and there may be some tension, sexual, knowledgeable, otherwise, we’ll see, but, it’s, it’s, it’s tantalizing.”

Molly Parker: “More, more will be revealed, but, but, I do think, you know, I do think that the writers are, sort of, trying to set up a, a dynamic of, like, someone, sort of, equal in terms of their power to Amy, who’s, like, just as smart, just as talented, just as ambitious.”

And part of what keeps Molly hooked is playing a woman who’s still trying to figure herself out.

Molly Parker: “She’s such a fascinating woman. In some ways, she’s sort of an everywoman, but she’s also, she’s a mystery to herself.”

Then there’s the real challenge, keeping up with all that medical terminology.

Molly Parker: “It’s another language, and it’s an enormous knowledge set. You really end up with a tremendous amount of respect for the people who actually have that knowledge.”

Blair Underwood: “I learn it. I got it between action and cut. When they say, ‘cut,’ it’s gone.”

Molly Parker: “I think George Baker had a hemorrhagic fever.”

Molly Parker: “I end up having to not try to diagnose my friends, you know, you start to think you know things, and then it’s like, I actually don’t know anything.”

Blair Underwood: “You know just enough to be dangerous.”

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