If you’re like a lot of foodies, nothing floats your boat like pizza. What if that perfect comfort food is actually the boat? An Italian restaurant in Broward is setting sail with a new dish that’s really a trip.

Maybe Matt Damon wouldn’t look so down if he were sailing on a pizza boat from Bella Roma Italian Restaurant in Coconut Creek.

Agnesa Yeranyan: “We serve fresh ingredients, hand-made dough, artisanal-style kitchen. Italian cuisine that has also an integrated dish.”

This is the dish you’ll be ordering.

Agnesa Yeranyan: “It’s a boat-shaped pizza that has a egg yolk in the middle.”

It doesn’t take a lot to build a boat.

Agnesa Yeranyan: “You stretch the dough and you make it into the boat shape. You start adding the cheese on it, the feta cheese.”

You pop that bad boy into the oven, let it bake for a few minutes, then take it out to finish the job.

Agnesa Yeranyan: “Put the egg, put it back, it goes back to the oven, comes out beautiful.”

And how exactly does one eat such a unique delicacy?

Agnesa Yeranyan: “Basically, what you do is take a piece of bread from the pizza, you dip it, you really dip it through the cheese, and you pull it and that’s the way you eat.”

It doesn’t look like pizza. It doesn’t taste like pizza.

So what makes it pizza?

Agnesa Yeranyan: “We use the same ingredients as we make the dough for pizza. So, that’s why we just call it pizza.”

They can also turn out traditional Italian food, like spicy penne a la vodka and the orange tomato and burrata salad.

There is one pie that stands above the rest.

Agnesa Yeranyan: “So we are also known for our Stracciatella pizza. It is, basically, we use the Stracciatella cheese on top, we use pepperonis and also jalapenos for spicy lovers, and it’s amazing.”

It’s all good at Bella Roma, especially if you hop on board the boat pizza.

Agnesa Yeranyan: “Because it’s a very unique dish I believe. With the handmade dough, it just fulfills you so much.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Bella Roma Artisan Pizza + Pasta

4301 Coconut Creek Pkwy

Coconut Creek, FL 33066

Website

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.