F1 fans have been getting the white glove treatment all week. Now, Audi is dialing up the horsepower in Wynwood. The man who is fueled by Adrenaline, and a little Vodka, Alex Miranda has more.

If you thought the action at the Miami Grand Prix was only happening on the track, think again.

Male Attendee: “I’m super excited to be here. Shout out to Audi. This is an amazing experience.”

Because Wynwood is heating up with the Audi Revolut F1 Team Miami experience.

Audi Revolut F1 Employee: “Formula One can be very exclusive in a way, so we want to get access to more people, and this is where people can come in, they can watch the race, and everything is for free.”

Through race weekend.

This is a thing of beauty, and it’s the show version of one that’s going to be on the track right

Audi Revolut F1 Employee: “It’s called the Audi R26 for the very first time. Audi built its own power unit and everything. There aren’t many factory teams out there, and we’re probably one of them.”

And short kings, this sport was made for us. Just make a pit stop at MAPS Backlot.

Audi Revolut F1 Employee: “We’ll be live-streaming all the sessions starting from FP1 until the Sunday race. The Mission Control Wall, you can play with it, and based on the best score, we will give you a free cap signed by our drivers.

Wow, really?

Audi Revolut F1 Employee: “Yes.”

That’s die-hard racing fans.

Male Attendee: “F1 Miami, perfect combination. It’s a match made in heaven.”

Their significant others.

Female Attendee: “Every year I go, and I always have the best time. Even for the girlies, it’s an amazing vibe.”

And thanks to Gillette. anybody who needs a good shave.

Female Attendee: “My favorite is a haircut. So I’m like cleaning up, like, loved it.”

Or temporary tattoos, three days. I want to keep it there forever. It’s beautiful. You did a magnificent job, Celia.

Gillette Employee Celia: “This is my best work. It’s like very neat. It’s like super clean. I mean, I’m super proud.”

But it’s the interactive racing simulators that ruin these crowds.

Audi Revolut F1 Employee: “You can sit down and have a lap around the Miami circuit with our car, of course.”

Another Attendee: “I have a feeling, though, if the realism was turned up all the way, I would have been on the wall already.

So you have not hit the wall yet?

Another Attendee: “I have not.”

That’s a win. It also probably means you’re not going fast enough.

Push the pedal to the metal.

Another Attendee: “There it comes, see?”

And Perk bar that kept me hanging around.

You know, the real perk about fake driving on a simulator is that you actually can order a Perk margarita and race to the snacks.

We’ve got this gorgeous jamón y queso empanada croqueta, and I’ve got the tacos coming out.

Employee: “You can come, you can experience what we have here.”

We are on 24th Street between Fifth and Second avenues, and like I said in the story, everything is free.

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