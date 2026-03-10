Miami Beach is about to trade in beach towels for burpees. Thousands of athletes and fans are heading to the sand for a four-day fitness festival that’s part competition part beach party.

From lifting heavy to racing the clock “Gymreapers Wodapalooza” is flexing some serious vibes.

For four days, Miami Beach is turning into a giant fitness playground as the 14th annual Gymreapers Wodapalooza brings thousands of athletes and fans to the shore.

Dylan Malitsky: “That celebrates, fitness, community and life, which brings athletes from all over the world, together as well as fans, brand expo. It really has something for everybody. You’ve got world class athletes, competing with everyday athletes who just love fitness.”

What started as a small competition with just a few hundred people, has bulked up into one of the biggest functional fitness festivals in the world.

Dylan Malitsky: “Wodapalooza is a platform that is looking to inspire individuals to live a healthier and fitter life, primarily through competition, right. There’s 25,000 athletes competing over the four days.”

The action is stacked. There’s competitions for all levels.

Dylan Malitsky: “Whether you’re competing and aspiring and training, to perform your best over the course of the weekend or you’re watching saying, ‘Wow, I wanna be able to do that next year, as a spectator.’ Really it’s meant just to inspire them to turn their life around.”

But the real heart-racer may be the gauntlet. It’s a fast-paced race through three workouts in under an hour.

And even if you’re not competing, there’s plenty to flex about. People can explore vendors, workouts, and fitness seminars.

Dylan Malitsky: “So whether you’re there to spectate, enjoy the festivities, or enjoy a day out in the beach. It really just is a fitness festival for all, both families and die hard fitness enthusiasts.”

“Gymreapers Wodapalooza” takes over Miami Beach March 12-15.

FOR MORE INFO:

Gymreapers Wodapalooza

March 12 – 15 2026

1001 Ocean Drive

Miami Beach, FL 33139

Website

