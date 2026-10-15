Here at Deco, we pride ourselves in turning you on to all styles of music. You know, salsa, reggae, pop, hip-hop, melodic death metal. Didn’t expect that last one, did ya? Deco sat down two members of Arch Enemy, the legendary band that’s bringing its power to Fort Lauderdale this weekend.

Arch Enemy isn’t exactly the kind of band you put on as background music for your Pilates class.

According to lead guitarist and founding member, Michael Amott, the group’s music is a natural progression from what’s gone before.

Michael Arnott: “I like to call it extreme metal. I mean it’s like heavy metal but we also grew up on the generation before us you know, Slayer and Metallica, push that a little bit further.”

From the beginning, Michael had a clear vision of what he wanted Enemy to be.

Michael Arnott: “I had kind-of a manifesto when I started the band, which was to create the ultimate extreme metal band that’s like super heavy yet melodic and catchy with good guitar parts good songwriting and everything.”

The band is celebrating its 30th anniversary. Their sound has naturally grown over the years. So has their audience.

Michael Arnott: “The ones that were young and crazy 30 years ago in the front in the mosh pit they’re more in the back now and you know there’s another generation they’re up in the VIP booths.”

The latest change for the band is their new lead singer, Lauren Hart. At first, fronting the iconic group took a lot of guts.

Lauren Hart: “I felt a lot of pressure before it was announced because I wasn’t sure how the reception was gonna be, but then once it was clear that it was overwhelmingly positive, that was just the best thing that could ever happen.”

Arch Enemy’s gig at Revolution Live is gonna be anything but laid-back. And you wouldn’t want it any other way.

Michael Arnott: “One of the beautiful things about a metal show like this is that it’s such a positive release of energy, and you know everybody’s gonna feel rejuvenated and ready for work the next day.”

Arch Enemy will be shredding and shrieking at Revolution Live this Friday night.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Arch Enemy

Revolution Live

100 Southwest 3rd Avenue

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312

Website

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.