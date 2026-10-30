Serial killers, undercover cops, and a truth that kills — oh my! All of that is in a new Apple TV series called “Nocturne,” out on Friday. Deco picked up some clues from the stars about this mystery thriller and just in time for Halloween.

With one final victim to find, time’s running out.

In “Nocturne,” Liev Schreiber’s character is a homicide detective trying to solve a series of mysterious disappearances around his town.

Liev Schreiber, actor: “I think, for me, it was knowing, it was playing a guy who’s not very good at hiding, who’s hiding a tremendous amount.”

The crime scenes, though, all point to the work of an infamous serial killer played by Stephen Graham. One huge problem — he’s been locked up the whole time!

Liev is proud of his co-star for playing the creepy role.

Liev Schreiber: “He asks her if she’s a cop and then he kind of releases this strange laugh. And what I loved about that laugh is how childlike it was. To let that part of himself out in that moment, I thought was really brilliant.”

Enter Zazie Beetz as an FBI agent going undercover as a psychiatric patient. She tries to be besties with the sicko to get the truth, and for the actress, she was invested.

Zazie Beetz, actress: “It was extremely relatable. It’s honestly like the greatest gig ever. I spoke with an undercover agent. I asked her, like, ‘How do you build out a character? What do you do?’ And it’s the same way, really, an actor does. You have to go into the details, probably even more than what an actor usually does. You need to be able to recite very specific things, and you have to maintain that under extreme pressure.”

And yes, Rory Culkin is part of the cast. But the plot’s based on Swedish crime novels, actually a few of them. So there are plenty of twists and turns.

Zazie Beetz: “Giving them potentially enough little hints and clues throughout the show to let them believe that they’re figuring something out.”

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