An Italian restaurant in Broward is gifting you with a special holiday offer you can’t refuse.

Italian food at Christmas puts a smile on everybody’s face. At Anthony’s Runway 84 in Fort Lauderdale, the authentic home cooking will make you very happy.

Anthony Bruno: “This is more southern style, more of what we grew up with, my grandparents made, my mother obviously, and kinda what we know in this country as Italian food.”

The popular restaurant is packed every night. At this time of year, it’s basically bursting at the seams.

“Christmas is huge, yeah, Christmas is huge, you know, for everybody.”

Dinner at the runway always brings people together. But right now, it’s lunch that’s the big deal.

Anthony Bruno: “So we’re open every Friday during the year for power lunch. In December, we open up every day, Tuesday through Friday, power lunch from twelve o’clock, the kitchen goes on all day long.”

That means from noon to 4 p.m., you can feast like it’s supper time, even though the sun is shining.

Anthony Bruno: “The power menu is the regular menu; you can eat whatever you want. We have a few lunch specials also that we have on the power lunch.”

You have your pick of favorites from the old country. Chicken parmigiana, as big as an island. A pair of mighty meatballs, with a dollop of ricotta cheese. Shrimp oreganata, waiting patiently on the half-shell. And that old stand-by, rigatoni in tomato sauce.

Anthony Bruno: “If you can’t get here at night, come for power lunch.”

The bar is just as busy as the kitchen. They’re turning out seasonal cocktails, like “Winter Wonderland” and the “Gingerbread Old Fashioned.” Enjoy your drink, but you’ll never get as lit as the dining room.

Anthony Bruno: “We started with about $50,000 in decorations. We’ve been decorating since Nov. 2.”

Anthony’s is prepared to give you a Christmas lunch to remember.

Anthony Bruno: “We’ve been doing this for a long time, we put hospitality first, you know, we’re all over it.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Anthony’s Runway 84

330 W State Rd 84, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33315

Website

