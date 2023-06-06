(WSVN) - A giant movie “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” premiers in U-S theaters on June 9th, and this time we’re going to see some beast action.

Everyone’s favorite alien robots are back, this movie tugs at the heartstrings and introduces some beastly characters.

We are going to have Optimus Prime and Cheetah together on the big screen as a mash-up of “Transformers” fans that are definitely going to geek all about it.

You definitely would want these magnificent bot-beasts on your side. The film features voices from stars like Michelle Yeoh and Pete Davidson.

Anthony Ramos: “When I read the script and I found out that Primal, Cheetah, and all of the beasts from Beast Wars was going to be in this movie or most of them, I was like very excited.”

Autobots and Maximals team up to fight a mega-villain trying to eat up the planet, but they can’t do it all without us Earthlings.

Dominique Fishback: “So I play Elena Wallace Noah and Elena, they don’t know each other at all. They’re thrust into this world where they have to run for their lives together, and each one they extend help to the other.”

Anthony Ramos: “I play Noah Diaz. He is from Brooklyn. He was a former military. he wants to do the right thing. Sometimes he doesn’t quite know what that is.”

Definitely bring your armorial wipes because there will be some emotions.

Anthony Ramos: “We use robots to tell that kind of story and humans and that relationship between them and then adding on the maximals which we’ve never seen in any of these films. How relatable they felt, it was crazy like how do I feel like how I feel this Gorilla. You know like I feel this Cheetah.”

