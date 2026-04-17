Remember that iconic competition show called American Gladiators? You know, many of us grew up on that! But now Prime Video is bringing the massive hit back to life. And we’ll be watching for one of SoFlo’s very own. Deco’s Alex Miranda has more with Ace, who sounds sexy already!

Me or Ace? Drew Aggouras is a fitness coach right here in Miami. And not only is he Greek, girls, he’s got a Greek God physique that made him famous online. But now TV is calling, and I hope you have a tall glass of water in your hand right now.

Drew “Ace” Aggouras is one of the hottest fitness coaches in Miami, but call him Ace.

Drew “Ace” Aggouras: “Ace is the face of greatness, and you’re going to see a lot of this face. I’m telling you that for sure.”

Now that he’s starring in a reboot of the iconic American Gladiators competition show, streaming on Prime Video Friday.

Drew “Ace” Aggouras: “It wasn’t a character. It was honestly me. I’m the lover boy, the good-looking guy, you know, the flowing hair.”

Alex Miranda: “Own it!”

Drew “Ace” Aggouras: “At American Gladiators, we are going tooth and nail, trying to almost kill each other. You can see how brutal it is. There was blood. There were some injuries. We all had fun, but at the end of the day, it’s a competition. We are fighting for our lives because the contenders are fighting for $100,000.”

Well, $100,000 and…

Drew “Ace” Aggouras: “We have something to prove with American Gladiators. We’re supposed to be the ultimate characters out there.”

With, in Drew’s case, a Greek God physique, which he’s built at Rule Fitness in North Miami.

Drew “Ace” Aggouras: “It gave me that confidence I needed and that community to surround myself with.”

Where he’s going to put me through American Gladiators boot camp. But first things first…

[Drew removes his shirt, showing off his physique]

Drew “Ace” Aggouras: “We’re gonna be doing some battle ropes.”

[Alex starts doing battle ropes]

Drew “Ace” Aggouras: “Up and down. There you go, just like that. Okay, you gotta look a little less…”

Alex Miranda: “Constipated?”

Drew “Ace” Aggouras: “Part of being an American Gladiators is you got to look good while you’re working out.”

[Drew starts doing battle ropes]

Drew “Ace” Aggouras: “You’re riding a horse.”

Drew “Ace” Aggouras: “Pushing sleds.”

[Alex pushes sleds]

Alex Miranda: “Come on, faster. Don’t be pathetic.”

Drew “Ace” Aggouras: “I ain’t no…”

Alex Miranda: “This isn’t American Ninja Warriors. It’s American Gladiators.”

Drew “Ace” Aggouras: “Flipping tires.”

[Both stand in front of tire]

Alex Miranda: “I am stronger than yesterday.”

[Alex begins flipping tires]

Drew “Ace” Aggouras: “Come on, get over!”

Alex Miranda: “I’m farther than you.”

[Alex grunts]

Alex Miranda: “I won!”

But fitness isn’t all physical.

Drew “Ace” Aggouras: “My secret is believing I’m that person. You have to look yourself in the mirror and be like, ‘I’m him. I’m Ace, I’m the gladiator, I was born to be.'”

Alex Miranda: “And that mirror ain’t lying.”

[Alex begins counting Ace’s packs]

“Three, four, five, six, seven, eight. You don’t have, um…10 though, I can’t really see them unless you’re dunked in water.”

[Ace throws water on himself]

Alex Miranda: “Ace, that was my bottled water. I’m kind of thirsty after that workout.”

Drew “Ace” Aggouras: “It’s OK, Alex. Ace gets what he wants and Ace gets what he wants on Amazon Prime Video, April 17.

I hope that includes $100,000. Stream Drew on Prime Video’s American Gladiators starting Friday.

If you want to be coached by Drew to get that Greek God physique, that information is below.

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