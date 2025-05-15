Things are heating up in the 305 with Miami Swim Week coming up, but beforehand, a new swimwear exhibit is weaving its way to Miami’s history books.

It’s a museum experience for history buffs and fashionistas! No sunscreen required.

From wearing stockings on the beach to looking snatch by the water, a lot can change in one hundred years, and in downtown’s HistoryMiami Museum, they keep those 1800s point of views in their archives.

Natalia Crujeiras, CEO of HistoryMiami Museum: “We’re not only serving as guardians of Miami’s memories. We also want to document what is happening today so future generations can learn from our experiences.”

Natalia Crujeiras: “In time for Swim Week and swim season in Miami, we’re excited to open a new exhibition called ‘Waves of Styles.'”

The exhibit is open now until Oct. 5, and it’s the ultimate throwback in swimwear.

Natalia Crujeiras: “You would also discover other stories like Jane Fisher, Carl’s wife, who was a swimmer. She removed the stockings and the skirts and used one of the first form-fitting swimsuits at the beach. It was a scandal at the time, but many women followed suit.”

For designer Liliana Montoya, showing off her pieces in “The Now” section and being a part of history is a dream come true.

Liliana Montoya, CEO and founder of Liliana Montoya Swim: “I have to trust in the process. I am just getting really emotional here, because now I see all the puzzles getting together.”

And her swim collection is all about channeling Earth’s energy.

Liliana Montoya: “It’s called Gaya, it’s inspired by Mother Earth, and we use sustainable materials. When you buy one bikini from my collection, you can wear it multiple times, because you can wear it from in and out. If you buy two pieces bikini, you can create four looks.”

The looks are inspired by water and marked by her signature heart emblem.

Liliana Montoya: “Mermaids were my inspiration, because I consider myself as a mermaid. Every time that I am designing, that I’m doing sketches, I look back to history. Because if we know our history, we understand our future.”

