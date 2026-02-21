If your playlist is stacked with reggae, soca and a little Afrobeats flavor, this one’s for you: Miramar is turning up the volume for a cultural celebration that’s bigger, bolder and free! From live legends to local flavor, the Afro-Carib Festival is serving sound, style and serious island vibes.

SoFlo is finding its rhythm again as the fifth annual Afro-Carib Festival takes over the Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater.

The free celebration blends Black History Month and reggae month into one high-energy night of community.

Carson Edwards: “We’re having the Afro-Carib Festival, celebrating the African culture, the Caribbean culture, and everything in between. This year is free, and of course, we got so much entertainment, as well as we got this contest that we ask people to dress to represent out of their island nation.”

And when it comes to music, headliner Steel Pulse is ready to make sure the message moves your body and soul.

David Hinds: “Reggae is one of the very few music that spent so many decades to try to let the world be harmonious. It’s not to say, ‘Oh baby, I love you, let’s shake our butts all night!’ We weren’t built on that kind of platform.”

From reggae to soca, Afrobeats to dancehall — the festival is also serving up handmade fashion, showing the next generation culture isn’t just worn — it’s lived.

Nolia Hamilton: “One-of-a-kind cultural design, is handmade that I created. I’m bringing my handmade skirts, shirts, knitted tams, knitted bags, handmade jewelry. The Afro-Carib Fest means a lot to me because we can exhibit our art, we can meet and greet people!”

Taste it, wear it, dance it — this festival serves culture on every plate, every beat and in every thread.

Carson Edwards: “You know music and food, that brings our community together — and when we are celebrating Black History Month, we invite everyone to come and get a taste of our culture.”

The festival hits Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater Feb. 28, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Afro-Carib Festival at Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater

16801 Miramar Pkwy

Miramar, FL 33027

To buy tickets, click here.

