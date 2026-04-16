We love Jimmy Kimmel Live!, airing weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on ABC Miami, Channel 18. But fans know the real heart of his show is Guillermo, and now, Jimmy’s beloved sidekick is putting his heart into a family recipe and bringing it to South Florida. Deco’s Alex Miranda — who always eats and drinks free — has the juicy details.

Guillermo stopped by 7News to give all of us a taste of his new salsa brand! Well, except for Lynn and Shireen, where were you?

You know, Guillermo, the lovable sidekick on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Well, now you can see him on more than just ABC Miami.

Guillermo: “I’m bringing the salsa to Miami. Miami needs Guillermo’s Salsa.”

Because Guillermo’s Salsa.

Guillermo: “Oh, buena!”

Alex Miranda: “Que rico!”

…is now sold exclusively at Costco.

Guillermo: “Who doesn’t love to go to Costco? Everybody goes to Costco.”

Alex: It’s like Disney World.”

Guillermo: “Yeah.”

Alex: “For suburban adults.”

Alex: “You are not kidding. That tastes fresh.”

Guillermo: “It’s good. It has a strong taste. And it has tomatoes from California, cilantro, lime juice, peppers, and onions. My grandma, my mom, and my aunt make salsa. It’s a tradition that runs in the family. So I’m gonna have my own salsa.”

Alex: “How does Jimmy [Kimmel] like it?”

Guillermo: “Jimmy loves this salsa.”

Alex: “Yeah?”

Alex: “The spice is kicking in. I totally forgot to ask, what is the spice level of it?”

Guillermo: “This is medium.”

Mild and hot are coming soon, but medium is already flying off the shelves.

Guillermo: “Let’s go around and see what people think. They get their opinions. Everybody’s gonna like it.

Alex: “But only to the people I like.”

7News employee: “Oh, good salsa ratio. Not too watery. Got a little spice! Oh yeah!”

Guillermo: “You see? She likes it. And women are always right.”

7News employee: “True. Yeah, true.”

Guillermo: “Egg, omelet, burrito.”

Guillermo: “It’s gonna be amazing. Now you’re eating a little bit of my American dream.”

7News employee: “I can taste the cilantro. It’s perfect. Thank you. Thank you so much.”

Alex: “It’s so much more than salsa, everybody. It’s an American dream.”

Alex: “But then be really nice to our boss, Tom Gonzalez.”

[Standing next to Tom]

Alex: “Remember I told you about Tom? Yeah. He’s the big guy. Very scary.”

Guillermo: “Take your time. You’re the boss. You have all the time of the world.”

Tom Gonzalez: “Good stuff. Good stuff.”

Guillermo: “And he’s the boss. And the boss is always right.”

Tom Gonzalez: “Good answer.”

Guillermo: “We’re done. And everybody enjoys my salsa. It’s here now in Miami.”

Offered in a 26-ounce container.

Guillermo’s salsa is around $8.

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