Consider this the holy trinity of the holidays: pink, ice cream, and adult beverages. Deco’s Alex Miranda somehow fits that last one into every assignment. The Museum of Ice Cream is going full pink for “Pinkmas.”

South Florida isn’t really white during Christmas time, but at the Museum of Ice Cream in downtown Miami.

Piña Colada: “We do have 15,000 square feet of joy and immersive experience.”

It sure is pink during pink Miss through January 19,

Piña Colada: “We do have new interactions, a new photo station with a new winter wonderland background.”

Which is just as much fun for the grown-ups inside Donkey’s Diner.

Alex Miranda: “I didn’t know that you could get a martini at the Museum of Ice Cream. I was not aware.”

Piña Colada: “Yes, and this time of the year is going to be called the espresso maritini, which is delicious.”

You shouldn’t have coffee too late in the day. So I think one of these at breakfast time is appropriate.

Or how about some pomegranate boba with a sprinkling of cinnamon?

Alex Miranda: “This pomegranate bliss is quite blissful, if you know what I mean.”

And the ginger snaps the halls with a pumpkin spice rim.

It’s like Christmas meets cruise ship.

Piña Colada: “We will have, as well, tattoos that we offer to our visitors.”

Get a temporary tattoo from this little pile of festive options. Here we have a couple of candy canes.

Piña Colada: “I promise it will not remain forever, which is a lot of fun for everybody.”

Hold it for 15 to 20 seconds.

Oh, wait a minute…

Alex Miranda: “Do you actually eat ice cream here?”

Guest: “I love ice cream.”

Alex Miranda: “Which ice cream did you get?”

Guest: “The mint ice cream?”

Piña Colada: “You have unlimited ice cream on top of all those experiences.”

With a pink chocolate shell, and say, peppermint stick? On top of your favorite classic ice cream flavors.

[Alex tries the ice cream]

Alex Miranda: “Que rico!”

Piña Colada: “Ice cream is always a very good memory for all of us, and it brings us joy.”

Alex Miranda: “By unlimited, do you really mean unlimited?”

Piña Colada: “It is really unlimited.”

Alex Miranda: “Because I will take that to the ends of the earth.”

Alex Miranda: “This is Rudolph’s treat. It’s got vanilla soft serve on one side. You have cherry sorbet on the other. My two favorite things. That’s really good.”

And during that Sugar Rush, reflect on the reasons for the season.

Alex Miranda: “Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, New Year’s, Toyotathon, Lexus, December to Remember.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Pinkmas at Museum of Ice Cream

851 NE 1st Ave, Miami, FL 33132

Website

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.