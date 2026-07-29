Let’s be honest. We could all use a little sweet treat. But not every sweet is created equal. In fact, some are created uniquely! Deco’s checking out three SoFlo spots that are putting a fun twist on desserts.

Life is sweet!

Macamochi in Pompano Beach is even sweeter.

This viral dessert shop is serving up tasty treats without the sugar rush!

Dzimitry Balashevich: “All desserts that we do, macarons, mochi, and the fruit looking things, they’re all gluten free and low in sugar.”

Fruit-looking things? Wait, let’s crack into that.

Dzimitry Balashevich: “They pretty much have like three layers in them. First layer that you bite into is the crunch chocolate layer. Then it’s a fresh made mousse made of chocolate, cream, and fruits, and then for the middle part, we do fresh fruits. We chop them and make a puree out of them.”

There’s more than 10 different options. And the shapes match the filling.

But the key to that crunch is serving them chilled and eating them right away.

Slice ’em and dice ’em!

At Nick’s Pizza on South Beach, the slices are two thumbs up! And the pies are always flowing

Johann Castillo: “Every day at least, let’s say, 60 a day.”

It’s a pizza-lover’s paradise.

But this summer, something sweet is stealing the spotlight!

Presenting the soft-serve margaritas!

Johann Castillo: “It’s a mix of this ice cream and a margarita to complete a delicious soft serve for the people.”

The icy treats are served like cocktails, with a little shovel as a spoon. They come in strawberry and pineapple.

You can also get both flavors swirled together.

But just because it looks like dessert…

Johann Castillo: “It’s not just ice cream. We serve alcohol in it, and it’s 21+.”

When it comes to all things ooey gooey and so delicious, nobody’s doing it like Melt N Dip in Pembroke Pines.

Abdel Zahriyeh: “We specialize in chocolate. We’re very known for our Belgium chocolate. Probably the highest quality chocolate you’ll get in a dessert here in South Florida. We have waffles, crepes, gelatos.”

This place is crepe-in it real with a new dessert that’s presented like pasta.

Abdel Zahriyeh: “It starts off as the crepe and whatever flavor it’s gonna be. They cut it up as a fettucine style crepe, so it looks like the fettucine “

The crepes come in three flavors, including red velvet.

And that determines the color of the dessert “noodles.”

It gets topped with different chocolate sauces and served with a scoop of gelato.

Now that’s what I call decadence!

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Macamochi

167 SW 6th Street

Pompano Beach 33060

Website

Nick’s Pizza

100 Collins Ave

Miami Beach, FL 33139

Website

Melt N Dip

12588 Pines Blvd #101

Pembroke Pines, FL 33027

Website

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