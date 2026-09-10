They say breakfast is the mMost important meal of the day. But who says you only need to eat it in the morning? Pancakes are delicious all day, every day! Deco’s checking out three spots that are putting a unique flip on the classic stack!

Don’t flip out! Pancakes in SoFlo are even tastier than those on the big screen.

Happiness is a warm, fluffy stack at Jealous Fork in Kendall.

Miranda Gallardo: “We’re well known for our pancakes. Our pancakes are very fluffy. They’re kind of like a biscuit, and pancake is the best way I describe it to people.”

This restaurant’s got stacks on stacks.

Miranda Gallardo: “We have three staple savory pancakes on our menu. “

The pork belly banh mi pancakes come layered with mayo, cucumber, carrots, and pulled pork on top! The Viking telle has salmon and capers, and the fan-favorite “chicken thigh high” stack!

Miranda Gallardo: “We start off with a very nice grilled, seasoned corn baked into the pancake. We layer it with our homemade chipotle crema. We top it off with fresh cheddar jack cheese, some pulled chicken, the black bean salsa that we make in-house, and some fresh cilantro to finish it off.”

Order up! Chug’s Diner in Coconut Grove is giving breakfast a thick twist.

Chef Michael Beltran: “There’s lots of pancakes. And there’s lots of delicious pancakes, but what would be a Chug’s pancake?”

The answer is a large, in-charge, ooey-gooey cast-iron pancake!

Miranda Gallardo: “We bake it in clarified butter; the outside should be gold and brown and delicious and slightly crispy, and as you cut into it, you have this really delicious fluffiness from the inside of the pancake. It’s like a warm cake, but it’s a pancake. And then it’s also served on a warm bed of maple syrup, which I’m big on “

This one’s meant to be shared unless you’re really, really hungry.

Miranda Gallardo: “The fact that we can serve one pancake that easily feeds four people. I’ve never quite seen one person crush that pancake”

Talk about flipping the script! Sufrat Mediterranean Grill at the Doral Yard is turning pancakes into dessert.

Tamer Altillawi: “Our highlighted item on the menu is the baklava pancakes. It’s our take on baklava, and we create it in pancakes.”

Baklava as a pancake? Tell me more!

Tamer Altillawi: “You get three pancakes, and in between each one we have the pistachio cream. We do top it at the end with some whipped cream, pistachios, and the pistachio syrup that we have.”

The restaurant also serves a more traditional pancake stack with whipped cream, berries, and chocolate, so bring a friend and get one of each so you can try them both!

FOR MORE INFO:

Jealous Fork

14417 SW 42nd St, Miami, FL 33175

Website

Chug’s Diner

3444 Main Hwy Ste 21, Miami, FL 33133

Website

Sufrat Mediterranean Grill

8455 NW 53rd St Ste 106, Doral, FL 33166

Website

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