Flagler Village is the hip heartbeat of downtown Fort Lauderdale. There’s a cool collection of restaurants to check out. That’s exactly what Deco did, and you know what we found out? When it comes to having a great meal, it definitely takes a village.

There’s not a bad bite to be had in Flagler Village.

At Here and Now Modern Tapas Craft Cocktails, the plates are small, but the neighborhood vibe is big indeed.

Noel Rodriguez: “Our goal was always to build a community around the restaurant, and I feel like we’ve hit that, and that’s where we are right now.”

The place serves up spicy tapas, like roasted Brussels sprouts, mussels diavolo and massive charcuterie boards, as well as seasonal cocktails.

They’re putting a new spin on some old favorites.

Noel Rodriguez: “We just pretty much decided we wanted something we liked at our favorite restaurants and our favorite bars. ‘I like that, I like this.’ This, that, let’s put it on our menu and try to make it our version the best way we could do it.”

Here and Now is one restaurant where the customer is always right.

Noel Rodriguez: “Sometimes we try to rotate our menu out, and we can’t ’cause all our regulars get mad or offended that, ‘Hey, don’t take that away.'”

If you’re game for a great time and some good grub, make it over to Glitch Bar.

Dwight Slamp: “Glitch Bar is one part bar, one part retro classic arcade, and a lot of fun.”

The menu screams bar food. Nothing fancy here.

Just the perfect stuff to chow down on between video games.

Dwight Slamp: “We have some unique stuff, they’re kind of interesting names. One of them is the John Rambo, which is a meatball sandwich, and then we have the DeLorean, which is the turkey pesto sandwich.”

Craft cocktails like the Cherry Bomb and Sonic’s Cherry Limeade will handle your thirst.

That’s the sitch at Glitch — it’s all good, all the time.

Dwight Slamp: “A lot of times, people go out and have a drink, and there’s really nothing to do, and at Glitch Bar, there’s always something to do.”

Batch New Southern Kitchen and Tap: Fort Lauderdale has one goal: to put the South in your mouth.

Chef Michael Camerino: “We are a new Southern kitchen, and what that is is a new American twist on Southern cuisine.”

Old standbys become born-again taste treats with the Batch touch, like their version of a Carolina smoked brisket sandwich.

Chef Michael Camerino: “We’re gonna cover that in our Carolina style mustard barbecue sauce, and then do a mustard slaw on top of that in between a toasted potato bun.”

Chicken and waffles gets bumped up a few notches.

The bird’s deep-fried to perfection, and the waffle’s made from cornbread and cheddar cheese.

Chef Michael Camerino: “And that’s kind of our twist.”

You can order a pre-made cocktail straight from the tap or get yours handmade.

At Batch, they’re not afraid to be different.

Chef Michael Camerino: “Lots of great restaurants in the area, but the food we serve here, you can’t get anywhere else.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Here and Now Modern Tapas Craft Cocktails

433 NW 1st Ave.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

954-766-4651

hereandnowfl.com

Glitch Bar

905 NE 5th Ave.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

954-616-5762

glitchbar.com

Batch New Southern Kitchen and Tap: Fort Lauderdale

525 N Federal Hwy

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

754-757-0000

batchsouthernkitchen.com

