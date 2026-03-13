Keep calm and paddy on! SoFlo is getting ready to paint the town green on St. Patrick’s Day next Tuesday, and you’re in luck ’cause Deco’s checking out some spots that are getting jiggy with it for the holiday.

Grab your finest green garbs and get ready to be sham-rocked this St. Patrick’s Day!

Flanigan’s restaurants across SoFlo are ready to celebrate the luck of the Irish.

Brandon Baker: “Others do Irish, but Flanigan’s, we are Irish.”

And that means they know a thing or two about raising the bar and the roof!

Brandon Baker: “You can come here any day of the year and get a great value and have a great time, enjoy yourself. But there’s something special about this day. You just take a look around the restaurants, you’re gonna see how green it is, and you’re gonna be super impressed.”

One way they’re getting the good times rolling is the leprechaun express. It’s a party on wheels that’s hitting up all Flanigan’s in SoFlo, spotting it is like striking gold because..

Brandon Baker: “Free giveaways, free merch, free swag, free gold coins. We do this to celebrate our Irish heritage, and we do it to celebrate our South Florida community.”

Combine that with Flanigan’s food and drink specials, and you’ve got a recipe for a great time!

Get the paddy started on a Tuesday night at the Sylvester in Midtown!

This vintage-inspired cocktail lounge is raising a glass to green times and golden vibes.

Sean McCusker: “We’re gonna be celebrating St. Patrick’s day here at the Sylvester in partnership with the Teeling Whiskey brand. We’re gonna be featuring four beverage specials, as well as some takeaways like t-shirts and swag.”

Bottoms up! Because two of those specials are shots and the others are drinks that’ll have you feeling lucky!

Sean McCusker: “The first handcrafted cocktail for St. Patrick’s Day is our take on a whisky sour. It’s called an Irish maid. Very refreshing, very approachable. Start of the night drink, definitely. It could be your first beverage, maybe your second.”

The Cafe Ponte is The Sylvester’s take on an Irish coffee with whisky, cold brew, and a salted cardamom cream on top.

Sounds fun and delish!

Guest: “I love a classic cocktail. I love an Irish coffee. And this is like a fun mix. It’s like an Irish coffee meets an espresso martini, and I’m all for that. There’s a fun menu, great drinks, and a good time. The people are always great, and I love the bartenders here.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Flanigan’s Leprechaun Express Tour

Multiple Locations

Website

The Sylvester

3456 N Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33127

Website

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.