Hate to eat and run, but if you want to drink and run, that’s another story! We’ll even show you how!

Santa hats, jingle bells, and a whole lot of sweat are about to flood the streets of Fort Lauderdale. The Wharf Fort Lauderdale is gearing up for its third annual Jolly Jog.

Emi Guerra: “We embrace the holidays, and we decided to merge the two things together. The holidays and a nice spirited fun run.”

It’s a festive 5K run that takes the scenic holiday-lit route of downtown.

Emi Guerra: “We go along the new river of Fort Lauderdale. You get to see the water, you get to see the trees, it’s very safe, it’s well lit, everyone has a great time doing it.”

Don’t think you have to be Usain Bolt to join, this is for everyone!

Emi Guerra: “There’s runners, there’s joggers, there’s walkers, there’s something for all athletic classes. It’s really just meant to be what’s called a “fun run” where people could just have a good time.”

And after the run, the real fun begins.

Emi Guerra: “When you finish the run, and you end up back at the Wharf Fort Lauderdale, the party just starts. There is a ceremony for everyone to get their medal, and everyone gets a drink ticket. Everyone gets to mingle and hang out. It’s a nice time.”

If you live in the 305 and can’t make it to the wharf in Fort Lauderdale…

Emi Guerra: “Miami, we haven’t forgotten about you, and Coral Gables specifically, this one is for you.”

The Christmas pop-up has made its grand return to JohnMartin’s on Miracle Mile.

Emi Guerra: “Are you kidding me? This place is decorated insane! The second you walk in and turn the corner, you see tons of lights and lots of garland. Presents everywhere. It really is the epitome of Christmas spirit.”

The holiday spirit isn’t the only thing you’re getting.

Emi Guerra: “Aside from the over-the-top decor. We also have DJs. We have an incredible specialty on the cocktail menu that you must try. Come by the Christmas pop-up bar at JohnMartin’s; you can not miss it. It’s the best pop-up bar in Miami.”

The jolly jog takes place on Thursday, Dec. 18, at 7 pm.

Runners are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate.

FOR MORE INFO:

Jolly Jog 5K

Dec. 18 at 7 p.m.

The Wharf Fort Lauderdale

20 W Las Olas Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Website

The Christmas Bar

JohnMartin’s Miracle Mile Irish Pub & Restaurant

253 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables, FL 33134

Website





