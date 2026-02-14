Lunar New Year celebrations are in full bloom across SoFlo, and two local spots are putting their own spin on the holiday. From Wynwood to Fort Lauderdale, these restaurants are combining tradition—and a lot of flavor—to the big celebration.

The Chinese Lunar New Year is celebrated all around the world with lots of color and, of course, yummy food.

Celebrating the fire horse year is Wayan in Wynwood.

Ochi Latjuba-Vongerichten, co-owner/founder Wayan: “The restaurant is basically Indonesian cuisine with the French technique.”

For a limited time, this very flavorful spot will be offering a celebratory feast.

Ochi Latjuba-Vongerichten: “It’s common that we celebrate the Chinese New Year with the tumpeng. It’s like a mountain with a cone shape, like when you’re going to the top of the mountain, you’re successful, right?”

Surrounding the prosperity rice at the center of a handmade platter are sizzling skewers.

Ochi Latjuba-Vongerichten: “With two satays, one shrimp satay, and then one lamb satay. Our fried chicken, pork ribs, krupuk, which is Indonesian shrimp chips, bok choy, brussels sprouts, and a variety of sambal sauces.”

Sipping and munching family style is the way to go.

Ochi Latjuba-Vongerichten: “You have to experience this all together as a family, friends, or co-workers. We’re a little bit different and special.”

The lions are getting ready to party. Temple Street Eatery celebrating Chinese Lunar New Year — and everyone’s invited.

Diego Ng: “So on Feb. 28, we’re gonna throw a big block party. We have amazing friends coming in.”

It’s all going on in the parking lot outside the restaurant.

Diego Ng: “For that day, we’re going to be having three different food stations where people can come and pick up the different styles of food.”

It’s really a neighborhood happening for friends and for family. You’ll get some of the eatery’s most popular Asian dishes — egg rolls, spring rolls, and steamed dumplings. There’ll be some surprises, as well.

Diego Ng: “It’s a Chino-Latino mix we’re gonna be having lechon de caja china right outside.”

What that is is crispy roast pork with Chinese-style seasoning, sliced into bite-sized pieces of heaven, and there’s more.

Diego Ng: “We have birria ramen that has a little chino-mexicano-like mix into it, so a lot of flavors.”

The party peaks with the lion dance.

Diego Ng: “To bring in the new year, we’re going to be having the lion dance performance. Pretty much bringing in the new year with a lot of luck and a lot of health and prosperity.”

