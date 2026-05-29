It’s not hard to go to a restaurant for dinner. People do it all the time. If you could go around the globe without getting up from your table, that’d be cool! Deco’s alex miranda is checking out two places that will immerse you in distant lands — and feed you pretty well, too. Alex?

From LED walls to storytelling told through every course and every cocktail. Two local restaurants are turning a night out into a fully immersive experience.

That elephant’s not looking for a free meal. Neither is that tiger. They’re part of the unique dining experience offered up at Eden Restaurant in Broward.

Cheril Aitah: “Eden Restaurant is an upscale restaurant with global cuisine that features West African dishes and we also have an immersive dining room.”

You’ll do a lot of traveling without breaking a sweat.

Cheril Aitah: “The main dining room is more of a Garden of Eden feel and I wanted something that would transport diners into other locations without them ever having to leave their seat.”

Immersively speaking, Eden’s got your back — and your shoes.

Cheril Aitah: “So you’re actually dining in front of an LED screen and you are sitting on top of an LED screen as well to give a fully immersive experience.”

What’s on the wall behind you and the floor below you is a treat for your eyes. What’s on your plate isn’t bad, either.

Cheril Aitah: “We have our “Paradise Coconut Shrimp.” Our “Fried Calamari Rings.” We have our “Cajun Alfredo Salmon Pasta” and our “Apple Walnut Crunch Salad.'”

You should come prepared to enjoy some craft cocktails.

Cheril Aitah: “So we have a number of very popular drinks that are very aesthetically pleasing. We have our “Songbird Flight,” which is a trio of birds similar to songbirds.”

Your time at Eden Restaurant will take you exotic places — in a way that’s very chill.

Cheril Aitah: “So we named it Eden obviously after the Garden of Eden, where everything first originated. It was calm, it was peaceful and that’s the whole goal of the restaurant, leave the cares of the world outside.”

Dinner and a show? How about if dinner is the show.

At “Baku Asian Fusion Bar” in Doral, food doesn’t just arrive at your table — it takes over the room.

Guillermo Gassán: “Baku is not a regular restaurant. It’s a neurogastronomic restaurant. It’s different.”

Chef Gassán’s immersive experience blends food, storytelling, and digital magic, making it into one very extra night out.

Guillermo Gassán: “It’s a room with projections, in the walls. It’s like a cinema with food. You’re receiving five courses and five cocktails.”

Every dish plays a role and this story includes, earth, water, air and fire.

Guillermo Gassán: “I’m creating the saga, the name is “Five Elements.” Every element has a different dinners, different dishes and different history and the fifth element is a surprise.”

Part one of the “Five Elements” is “Harmony of the Earth.” Think empanadas filled with octopus, a quinoa salad, rolls, wagyu skirt steak with guava whisky barbecue and a caramel lava cake that steals the final scene.

Guest: “It’s such an incredible experience. Super different experience. It’s not a typical dinning — you gotta try it. All five courses incredible!”

FOR MORE INFO:

Eden Restaurant

2615 S State RD 7, West Park FL 33023

Website

Baku Asian Fusion Bar

1450 NW 87th Ave, Doral, FL 33172

Website

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