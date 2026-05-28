In a city known for food fusion — one North Miami spot is mixing Haitian culture with a slice of comfort. From oxtail to griot, they’re taking some of Haiti’s most iconic dishes and baking them into something Miami can’t stop talking about. Deco headed over for a bite to find out more.

Miami’s got pizza, and Miami’s got Haitian food. And now you can get both at one spot!

Introducing 1804 Haitian Pizza! A pizza joint in North Miami serving up island flavors on a pizza pie!

Ludvey Joseph: “This is the only place you can come and get Haitian food on pizza and tacos! The only place, no where else!”

We’re talking all the fixings: handmade dough, house made sauce, cheese and your pick of slowly marinated Haitian flavored meats.

Ludvey Joseph: “You know, the usual, the chicken, the pepperoni. Those are the usual suspects, but the really core Haitian dishes are griot, oxtail, shrimp, conch, seafood, you have those on pizzas.”

Why stop at pizza? There’s also tacos and rice bowls topped with those same ingredients.

Ludvey Joseph: “We make sure that you feel the pride of Haiti in every slice and every bite that you eat at 1804.”

For 1804’s owner, this is more than just a food mash up.

Ludvey Joseph: “1804 Haitian Pizza is pride! It’s pride of our culture, where we come from. And we wanted to make sure that the community has, people have access to Haitian culture through pizza!”

Even the name has Haitian pride.

Ludvey Joseph: “1804, that number represents the year of independence of the first Black nation in the world, so there was no better name to name our pizza than 1804.”

Customers can’t get enough of this place.

Guest: “From the moment you walk in, you just feel the Haitian culture with the music, the ambiance. They even have games for you to play while you wait for the food.”

For the Haitian food lovers in Broward County, don’t worry. You can get a taste too!

Ludvey Joseph: “We just opened a new store in Pompano Beach, where you can get the same experience!”

FOR MORE INFORMATION

1804 Haitian Pizza

12485 Northeast 6th Court

North Miami, FL 33161

Website

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