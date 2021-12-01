(WSVN) - The Chef: Jordan Kirk

The Restaurant: Harry’s Pizzeria, Miami Beach

The Dish: Crispy Chicken Wings

Ingredients:

7 chicken wings

1/4 cup salt

1/4 cup sugar                                                               

2 oz grade A honey (warmed)

1 tbsp. chili flakes (more or less to taste)

1 tbsp. paprika (more or less to taste)

3 oz spice rub (more or less equal parts)

Fennel

Ground coriander

Oregano

Smoked paprika

Garlic powder

Pepper

Salt

Chili flakes

Method of Preparation:

  • In a bowl, cure chicken wings by mixing them with salt and sugar, then refrigerate overnight. Fry in oil until crispy.
  • Drain, then toss with hot honey. Dust wings with spice blend.
  • Hot honey: Add chili flakes and paprika to warmed honey. Stir. Add to fried chicken.

To Plate:

Serve with favorite dipping sauce.

Enjoy!

Harry’s Pizzeria

1680 Meridian Ave Suite 102, Miami Beach, FL 33139

(786) 991-9511

http://www.harryspizzeria.com

