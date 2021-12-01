(WSVN) - The Chef: Jordan Kirk
The Restaurant: Harry’s Pizzeria, Miami Beach
The Dish: Crispy Chicken Wings
Ingredients:
7 chicken wings
1/4 cup salt
1/4 cup sugar
2 oz grade A honey (warmed)
1 tbsp. chili flakes (more or less to taste)
1 tbsp. paprika (more or less to taste)
3 oz spice rub (more or less equal parts)
Fennel
Ground coriander
Oregano
Smoked paprika
Garlic powder
Pepper
Salt
Chili flakes
Method of Preparation:
- In a bowl, cure chicken wings by mixing them with salt and sugar, then refrigerate overnight. Fry in oil until crispy.
- Drain, then toss with hot honey. Dust wings with spice blend.
- Hot honey: Add chili flakes and paprika to warmed honey. Stir. Add to fried chicken.
To Plate:
Serve with favorite dipping sauce.
Enjoy!
Harry’s Pizzeria
1680 Meridian Ave Suite 102, Miami Beach, FL 33139
(786) 991-9511
