(WSVN) - The Chef: Jordan Kirk

The Restaurant: Harry’s Pizzeria, Miami Beach

The Dish: Crispy Chicken Wings

Ingredients:

7 chicken wings

1/4 cup salt

1/4 cup sugar

2 oz grade A honey (warmed)

1 tbsp. chili flakes (more or less to taste)

1 tbsp. paprika (more or less to taste)

3 oz spice rub (more or less equal parts)

Fennel

Ground coriander

Oregano

Smoked paprika

Garlic powder

Pepper

Salt

Chili flakes

Method of Preparation:

In a bowl, cure chicken wings by mixing them with salt and sugar, then refrigerate overnight. Fry in oil until crispy.

Drain, then toss with hot honey. Dust wings with spice blend.

Hot honey: Add chili flakes and paprika to warmed honey. Stir. Add to fried chicken.

To Plate :

Serve with favorite dipping sauce.

Enjoy!

Harry’s Pizzeria

1680 Meridian Ave Suite 102, Miami Beach, FL 33139

(786) 991-9511

http://www.harryspizzeria.com

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.