MIAMI (WSVN) - As crews set the stage for 2026’s Ultra Music Festival, organizers remind drivers in downtown Miami about traffic closures that will be in place later in the week.

Bayfront Park will be closed Monday, as crews begin to set up stages and sound systems forthe annual electronic dance music showcase.

The first traffic shutdowns will begin Thursday.

The festival will bring tens of thousands of electronic music fans and the traffic snarls that come with it.

Ultra will take place Friday through Sunday.

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