Creamed Corn/ Mason Eatery

(WSVN) - Kick off the fall season with a little comfort food. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Brian Nasajon

The Restaurant: Mason Eatery, Miami

The Dish: Creamed Corn

Ingredients:

2 cups yellow corn

1 tbsp. shallots

1 tbsp. garlic

2 tbsp. butter

1 cup heavy cream

1/2 cup corn stock (made from boiling stripped corn cobs)

Salt and pepper (pinch)

Method of Preparation:

Over low heat, cook shallots and garlic in butter. Add salt and black pepper.

Continue cooking until light gold in color.

Add corn and cook for another five minutes. Add corn stock. Let reduce for five minutes.

Add heavy cream. Let reduce until creamy in texture.

To Plate:

Serve with chopped red and green chili peppers.

Serves: 1-2

Serving Suggestion:

A Mason Grace Cocktail (made with La Rubia ale, elderflower syrup)

Mason Eatery

3470 N Miami Ave.

Miami, FL 33127

(786) 618-5150

https://www.masoneatery.com/

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.