Creamed Corn/ Mason Eatery

(WSVN) - Kick off the fall season with a little comfort food. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Brian Nasajon
The Restaurant: Mason Eatery, Miami
The Dish: Creamed Corn
Ingredients:
2 cups yellow corn
1 tbsp. shallots
1 tbsp. garlic
2 tbsp. butter
1 cup heavy cream
1/2 cup corn stock (made from boiling stripped corn cobs)
Salt and pepper (pinch)
Method of Preparation:
- Over low heat, cook shallots and garlic in butter. Add salt and black pepper.
- Continue cooking until light gold in color.
- Add corn and cook for another five minutes. Add corn stock. Let reduce for five minutes.
- Add heavy cream. Let reduce until creamy in texture.
To Plate:
Serve with chopped red and green chili peppers.
Serves: 1-2
Serving Suggestion:
A Mason Grace Cocktail (made with La Rubia ale, elderflower syrup)
Mason Eatery
3470 N Miami Ave.
Miami, FL 33127
(786) 618-5150
https://www.masoneatery.com/
