Creamed Corn/ Mason Eatery

|

(WSVN) - Kick off the fall season with a little comfort food. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Brian Nasajon
The Restaurant: Mason Eatery, Miami
The Dish: Creamed Corn

Ingredients:
2 cups yellow corn
1 tbsp. shallots
1 tbsp. garlic
2 tbsp. butter
1 cup heavy cream
1/2 cup corn stock (made from boiling stripped corn cobs)
Salt and pepper (pinch)

Method of Preparation:

  • Over low heat, cook shallots and garlic in butter. Add salt and black pepper.
  • Continue cooking until light gold in color.
  • Add corn and cook for another five minutes. Add corn stock. Let reduce for five minutes.
  • Add heavy cream. Let reduce until creamy in texture.

To Plate:
Serve with chopped red and green chili peppers.

Serves: 1-2

Serving Suggestion:
A Mason Grace Cocktail (made with La Rubia ale, elderflower syrup)

Mason Eatery
3470 N Miami Ave.
Miami, FL 33127
(786) 618-5150
https://www.masoneatery.com/

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending