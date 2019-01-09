Crab Spätzle/ DUNE, Fort Lauderdale

(WSVN) - You can kick a traditional German dish up a notch with a little seafood. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Edgar Beas

The Restaurant: DUNE, Fort Lauderdale

The Dish: Crab Spätzle

Ingredients:

Spätzle ingredients

250g flour

3 whole eggs

2 tsp. salt

120 ml water

Other ingredients

8 oz. Jumbo Lump Crab meat

1 pint cherry tomatoes

Pinch of red chili flakes

Lemon zest

Lemon juice

Method of Preparation:

Spätzle ingredients: Incorporate into a mixer and work with the paddle until combined.

After initally cooking the spätzle, sautee in a pan with butter until caramelized. Season with salt.

Add crab meat, halved cherry tomatoes, chili flakes, lemon zest and juice to taste. Once incorporated, mount with butter and chives.

Serves: 4

Serving Suggestion:

Alois Legeder Pinot Grigio

DUNE – The Restaurant at Auberge Beach Residence & Spa Fort Lauderdale

2200 N Ocean Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33305

(754) 900-4059

https://dunefl.com/

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.