Crab Spätzle/ DUNE, Fort Lauderdale

(WSVN) - You can kick a traditional German dish up a notch with a little seafood. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Edgar Beas
The Restaurant: DUNE, Fort Lauderdale
The Dish: Crab Spätzle
Ingredients:
Spätzle ingredients
250g flour
3 whole eggs
2 tsp. salt
120 ml water
Other ingredients
8 oz. Jumbo Lump Crab meat
1 pint cherry tomatoes
Pinch of red chili flakes
Lemon zest
Lemon juice
Method of Preparation:
- Spätzle ingredients: Incorporate into a mixer and work with the paddle until combined.
- After initally cooking the spätzle, sautee in a pan with butter until caramelized. Season with salt.
- Add crab meat, halved cherry tomatoes, chili flakes, lemon zest and juice to taste. Once incorporated, mount with butter and chives.
Serves: 4
Serving Suggestion:
- Alois Legeder Pinot Grigio
DUNE – The Restaurant at Auberge Beach Residence & Spa Fort Lauderdale
2200 N Ocean Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33305
(754) 900-4059
https://dunefl.com/
