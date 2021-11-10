(WSVN) - Having a few friends over this week for game night? We’ve got an easy-to-make seafood dish that will “hit the target.” that’s what’s cooking tonight — as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Ariel Varela

The Restaurant: Oche, Miami Beach

The Dish: Crab Cakes

Ingredients:

2.75 oz Mayo base

1 Egg

1.5 tbsp Dijon Mustard

Dash of Sriracha Sauce

1 lb can Crab Meat

1.5 oz Panko bread crumbs (add more if needed)

2 tbsp Parsley

1 tbsp Salt

1tbsp Pepper

1.5 tbsp Lime Juice

Method of Preparation:

In a bowl, add mayo, dijon mustard, lemon juice and sriracha. Mix, then add one egg and crab meat and incorporate well. Add bread crumbs a little at a time until you get the right consistency. Finish mix with parsley, salt, pepper and lemon juice.

Use your hands to shape out crab cakes – should fit in the palm of your hand.

In a large skillet over medium-high heat, warm about a tbsp of olive oil, then add crab cakes. Cook until golden on each side, about 3-5 minutes.

To Plate:

Serve with chipotle mayo on top.

Oche

200 South Pointe Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33139

www.oche.com

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.