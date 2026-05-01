TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - The global music icon, Wyclef Jean, and his sister were honored by Tamarac with the key to the city.

The Haitian singer is being recognized for his impact in music, business, and humanitarian work.

The City of Tamarac held the reception at City Hall on Friday afternoon to kick off Haitian Heritage Month.

Wyclef has made a mark in modern music by helping to create the legendary album, The Score, which is one of the best-selling albums of all time.

He’s also won three Grammy Awards.

Beyond entertainment, Wyclef is philanthropic. He’s worked to promote his home country of Haiti and has raised funds for several causes, including the 2010 Haiti earthquake.

“We need more academics, so I salute y’all. Because without y’all, we would not be here,” said Wyclef.

Melky Jean, his sister, was also honored with the key to the city for her service to the community and her entrepreneurial leadership.

May 1 is now proclaimed as Wyclef and Melky Jean Day in Broward County.

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