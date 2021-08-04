(WSVN) - Make an entire meal out of cauliflower and convince your family to eat more veggies. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Christian Chirino

The Restaurant: TUR Kitchen, Coral Gables

The Dish: Cauliflower Steak

Ingredients:

Cauliflower 1 ea

Garlic cloves 3oz

Mint 1oz

Parsley 1oz

Cilantro 1oz

Aleppo

Lemon juice

Olive oil

Salt

Black pepper

Method of Preparation for steak:

Cut a thick slice of cauliflower from the center, dress with olive oil, salt and pepper.

Cook in sous vide for 45 minutes at 135F.

Sear on grill or pan with olive oil on both sides.

Method of Preparation for tabbouleh:

Grate half of cauliflower head, mix with chopped mint, parsley and cilantro, lemon juice, aleppo, olive oil and salt.

TUR Kitchen

259 Giralda Ave.

Coral Gables, FL 33134

786-483-8014

www.turkitchen.com

