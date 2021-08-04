(WSVN) - Make an entire meal out of cauliflower and convince your family to eat more veggies. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Christian Chirino
The Restaurant: TUR Kitchen, Coral Gables
The Dish: Cauliflower Steak
Ingredients:
Cauliflower 1 ea
Garlic cloves 3oz
Mint 1oz
Parsley 1oz
Cilantro 1oz
Aleppo
Lemon juice
Olive oil
Salt
Black pepper
Method of Preparation for steak:
- Cut a thick slice of cauliflower from the center, dress with olive oil, salt and pepper.
- Cook in sous vide for 45 minutes at 135F.
- Sear on grill or pan with olive oil on both sides.
Method of Preparation for tabbouleh:
- Grate half of cauliflower head, mix with chopped mint, parsley and cilantro, lemon juice, aleppo, olive oil and salt.
TUR Kitchen
259 Giralda Ave.
Coral Gables, FL 33134
786-483-8014
www.turkitchen.com
