(WSVN) - “Toy Story 5” had its highly anticipated premiere in Hollywood, Tuesday night.

Many stars were in attendance for the premiere, including a surprise appearance by Taylor Swift, who wrote a new original song for the film’s soundtrack, “I Knew It, I Knew You.”

The new film introduces audiences to Lilypad, a smart pad being used by a growing Bonnie, who thinks she needs the device to fit in with her classmates. As Bonnie embraces the new technology, where will that leave all the older toys?

Tom Hanks, who has played Woody since the original 1995 film, was surprised to find out director Andrew Stanton had one more story to tell in the franchise.

“But then he had this aspect of, ‘We gotta take care of Bonnie.’ And Jessie notices that Bonnie’s not happy because she’s not playing with her toys anymore, and that’s a powerful message, so let’s go!” said Hanks.

Tim Allen, who also returns to the franchise to reprise his role as Buzz Lightyear, described the film’s story as a bold message.

“I thought it took courage and insight to make fun of a company, Pixar and Disney, to do what we’re making fun of,” said Allen.

Taylor Swift also made a surprise appearance for the Los Angeles premiere, performing her new song for the crowd and singing “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” alongside Randy Newman, who wrote the iconic song for the original film.

Swift gushed over the opportunity to be featured on the new movie’s soundtrack, crediting the impact the franchise has had across multiple generations of young viewers.

“It means so much to me to be actually be a part of this film in some small way, just because it’s just such an incredible world of imagination and playfulness and mischievous and humor, comedy and tragedy. It’s raised so many kids,” said Swift.

Conan O’Brien, who voices a potty training toy named Smarty Pants, was ecstatic to see the pop singer.

“I need this because my daughter will talk to me again,” said O’Brien as he posed for photos on the red carpet with Swift.

“Toy Story 5” also sees the return of several toys fans loved in previous entries.

Tony Halle, who plays Forky, said each of them play important roles supporting one another throughout the film.

“When you see this group of toys, they’re rooting for each other. They got each other’s back, they’re for each other. It’s community; that’s what we all want,” said Halle.

Bonnie Hunt, who plays Dolly, said the unique charm that each “Toy Story” film offers gives parents the chance to pass it down to their children.

“It keeps getting reshared by generations, that’s – what a great thing,” said Hunt.

Jeff Bergman, who provides the voice for Mr. Potato Head, arrived to the premiere with his character featured all over the inside of his sportscoat.

“It was my favorite toy as a child,” said Bergman.

He wasn’t the only member of the cast who had an outfit designed around one of the film’s characters.

Kristen Schaal’s dinosaur character, Trixie, was painted on her dress. Scarlett Spears, the voice for Bonnie, came in a custom “Toy Story” look.

“Toy Story 5,” which has been rated PG, is the first of the franchise to not be rated G.

The film hits theaters on June 19.

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