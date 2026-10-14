SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - The world of “Street Fighter” is heading back to movie screens.

Based on the popular video game franchise, the series is back with its third live-action feature film.

“We did a lot of research because, I think these kind of characters — iconic characters that live in the hearts and minds of the fans for so long that we, even though we are putting not necessarily our own spin, but our own life into these characters — it needs the research,” said Andrew Koji, who plays Ryu in the new film.

But it took more than research to bring the popular characters to life.

“I did two years of martial arts training when I was in drama school,” said Callina Liang, who plays Chun-Li. “But like, you know, that’s very surface level compared to what was needed for the caliber of filming this.”

Liang isn’t the only one who recalls the exacting training needed for the film.

“Six weeks before our first day of production, we were all together in Australia,” said the actor of Ken Masters, Noah Centineo. “We trained two hours in the morning stunts, two hours in the afternoon stunts, about an hour and a half in the gym, meals together as well, and that was, and then recovery for about one and a half, two hours. That was every day. Six days a week.”

Street Fighter hits theaters on Oct. 16.

Advanced screenings were held in CMX Cinemas Dolphin Mall and Regal Dania Pointe on Oct. 14.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.