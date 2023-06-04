Ingredients:
12 ounces drained can of chunk light tuna in water
1/4 cup mayonnaise
1 large diced shallot
1/2 cup shredded cheese (mozzarella or cheddar)
2 eggs
1 tbs. dried parsley
1 tsp. garlic powder
hot sauce for dipping (optional)
Method of Preparation:
- Drain the tuna of excess water then add the drained tuna to a large bowl.
- Dice shallot then add to tuna.
- Add eggs, cheese, mayo, garlic powder, salt and pepper then combine.
- Use an ice cream scooper to make patties.
- Cook on medium heat in a non-stick pan with a little bit of oil to keep them from sticking.
- Flip when one side has browned with takes about 3 minutes.
- Cook the other side then remove from heat.
Serve and enjoy!
