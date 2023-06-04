Ingredients:

12 ounces drained can of chunk light tuna in water

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1 large diced shallot

1/2 cup shredded cheese (mozzarella or cheddar)

2 eggs

1 tbs. dried parsley

1 tsp. garlic powder

hot sauce for dipping (optional)

Method of Preparation:

Drain the tuna of excess water then add the drained tuna to a large bowl.

Dice shallot then add to tuna.

Add eggs, cheese, mayo, garlic powder, salt and pepper then combine.

Use an ice cream scooper to make patties.

Cook on medium heat in a non-stick pan with a little bit of oil to keep them from sticking.

Flip when one side has browned with takes about 3 minutes.

Cook the other side then remove from heat.

Serve and enjoy!

