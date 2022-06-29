(WSVN) - How does a sweet and spicy Mexican dish piled high with veggies sound for dinner? That’s what’s cooking tonight, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Nelson Cardenas

The Restaurant: Orilla Bar & Grill, Miami Beach

The Dish: Tostada Mexicana

Ingredients:

1 yellow corn tostada

2 oz. broccoli

2 oz. white cauliflower

½ avocado

1 bunch of cilantro

2 cups black beans

1 tsp. cumin

2 cloves garlic

2 bay leaves

Harissa Sweet Sauce:

1 unit red bell pepper

1 unit green bell pepper

1 unit red onion

½ bunch cilantro

Olive Oil to taste

Salt/pepper to taste

1/2 tbsp – Coriander (whole)

1/2 tbsp – Cumin (whole)

Tatemada Sauce:

5 units shallots

5 cloves garlic

1/2 cup red wine vinegar

1 tbsp. oregano

8 units Fresno pepper

Olive Oil to taste

Salt/pepper to taste

Method of Preparation:

Black bean purée: Leave the black beans in a bowl with enough cold water for 12 hours, after that time cook it with new water, garlic, bay leaves, and cumin without salt. (Water has to be six times the weight of the beans) until smooth, wait until the beans are a little warm & mix in a blender.

Boil the broccoli and cauliflower in water until tender. Place it in cold water to reduce temperature. Char them in an oven under the broiler.

Break them into smaller pieces and toss with olive oil, salt and pepper.

Break them into smaller pieces and toss with olive oil, salt and pepper. Tatemada Sauce: Grill all the vegetables until they are fully charred. Blend all the ingredients (8 minutes) until smooth and place the sauce in a squeeze bottle.

Harissa Sweet Sauce: Mix all the ingredients, sautée in a pan with oil (low heat), and toast coriander and cumin in a pan without olive or fat. Blend all the ingredients for approximately 8 minutes. Place it in a squeeze bottle.

Fry the corn tostada in olive oil at 325 degrees Fahrenheit until crunchy.

To Plate:

Top the tostada with black bean puree then avocado slice. Stack the broccoli and cauliflower, then drizzle both sauces over the top. Slice the shallots and Fresno peppers into rings and arrange over tostada. Garnish with cilantro leaves and Maldon salt.

Orilla Bar & Grill

426 Euclid Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-397-8806

https://orilla.restaurant/miami

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.