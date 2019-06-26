Swordfish Escabeche/ Sala’o Cuban Bar & Pescaderia, Miami

(WSVN) - A fish you can find in South Florida waters makes the perfect addition to a Cuban dish. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Jorge Mas
The Restaurant: Sala’o Cuban Bar & Pescaderia, Miami
The Dish: Swordfish Escabeche

Ingredients:

1 lb. Swordfish
1/2 cup Diced red bell peppers
1/2 cup Diced yellow onions
1/4 cup Diced garlic
1 cup Olive oil
1/2 cup Cherry vinegar
1 tbsp. Pimenton de la vera
3 Bay leaves
1 tbsp. Salt
1 cup Flour
1 cup Oil

Method of Preparation:

  • Cut the fish into cubes about 1 to 2 inches and season with salt.
  • Mix with flour and strain it to eliminate the extra flour for a perfect light batter.
  • Fry the fish at 350 degrees for about a minute in a half for a light crisp.

Method of Preparation for sauce:

  • Heat olive oil in saucepan.
  • Add the garlic and turn heat to medium to high heat.
  • Cook the garlic until it is golden.
  • Add the Pimenton de la vera and bay leaves.
  • Add the pepper and onions and cook sauce for about 1 minute.
  • Add the vinegar and allow to boil.
  • Remove from heat, add salt.
  • Store fish in plastic or glass container, pour in the sauce.
  • Cover and refrigerate for 24 to 72 hours.

To Plate:

  • Spoon fish into bowl, add sauce.

Sala’o Cuban Bar & Pescaderia
1642 SW 8th St.
Miami, FL 33135
305-642-8989
salaorestaurant.com/

