Swordfish Escabeche/ Sala’o Cuban Bar & Pescaderia, Miami

(WSVN) - A fish you can find in South Florida waters makes the perfect addition to a Cuban dish. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Jorge Mas

The Restaurant: Sala’o Cuban Bar & Pescaderia, Miami

The Dish: Swordfish Escabeche

Ingredients:

1 lb. Swordfish

1/2 cup Diced red bell peppers

1/2 cup Diced yellow onions

1/4 cup Diced garlic

1 cup Olive oil

1/2 cup Cherry vinegar

1 tbsp. Pimenton de la vera

3 Bay leaves

1 tbsp. Salt

1 cup Flour

1 cup Oil

Method of Preparation:

Cut the fish into cubes about 1 to 2 inches and season with salt.

Mix with flour and strain it to eliminate the extra flour for a perfect light batter.

Fry the fish at 350 degrees for about a minute in a half for a light crisp.

Method of Preparation for sauce:

Heat olive oil in saucepan.

Add the garlic and turn heat to medium to high heat.

Cook the garlic until it is golden.

Add the Pimenton de la vera and bay leaves.

Add the pepper and onions and cook sauce for about 1 minute.

Add the vinegar and allow to boil.

Remove from heat, add salt.

Store fish in plastic or glass container, pour in the sauce.

Cover and refrigerate for 24 to 72 hours.

To Plate:

Spoon fish into bowl, add sauce.

Sala’o Cuban Bar & Pescaderia

1642 SW 8th St.

Miami, FL 33135

305-642-8989

salaorestaurant.com/

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.