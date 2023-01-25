The Chef: Carlos Aguilera

The Restaurant: JohnMartin’s Irish Pub & Restaurant, Coral Gables

The Dish: Shepherd’s Pie

Ingredients:

1 lb ground beef

1/2 onion

1/2 cup tomato purée

1/4 cup wine

1/4 cup carrots

1/4 cup peas

1 tsp thyme

1 tsp rosemary

2 tbsp Worcestershire

1/4 cup of flour

Mashed potatoes (feel free to use your own method of making)

2 tbsp olive oil

Method of Preparation:

In a large skillet or pot, break up the meat and let it brown over medium-high heat. Strain and set aside for now.

Using the same pot, add oil, onions and carrots and let them soften, stirring occasionally.

Deglaze the pot with red wine, then add rosemary and thyme. Return meat to pot, then add tomato puree, chicken stock and Worcestershire sauce.

Let the mixture reduce, then add garlic and onion powder. Thicken the mixture with flour.

Add English peas, stir, then spoon the mixture into the casserole baking dish.

Top with mashed potatoes and bake for 25-30 minutes, until peaks of mashed potatoes are browned.

JohnMartin’s Irish Pub & Restaurant

253 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables, FL 33134

(305) 209-0609

www.johnmartinsmiami.com

