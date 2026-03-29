(WSVN) - Ingredients:
4 cups seedless red grapes
2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
1 French baguette, cut diagonally into 1/2 inch slices
8 ounces brie cheese, sliced
1-2 tablespoons honey, for drizzling
sea salt, for sprinkling
¼ cup chopped toasted walnuts
1 teaspoon fresh diced rosemary

Method of Preparation:

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
  • Add grapes to a nonstick baking sheet and drizzle with 1 tablespoon olive oil and sprinkle with sea salt.
  • Toss to coat grapes evenly and roast for about 15 minutes or until grapes begin to look like they might burst and shrivel a bit.
  • Set grapes aside to cool.
  • Keep oven temperature.
  • Place baguette slices on separate baking sheet and brush each half with remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil.
  • Top each with brie cheese slices and bake for 5-7 minutes until cheese is melted.
  • Spoon grapes on top of cheese and drizzle honey all over.
  • Sprinkle with some walnuts, a little bit of sea salt then garnish with a little chopped rosemary.
  • Makes approximately 20-24 crostini.

Enjoy!

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