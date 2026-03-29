(WSVN) - Ingredients:

4 cups seedless red grapes

2 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1 French baguette, cut diagonally into 1/2 inch slices

8 ounces brie cheese, sliced

1-2 tablespoons honey, for drizzling

sea salt, for sprinkling

¼ cup chopped toasted walnuts

1 teaspoon fresh diced rosemary

Method of Preparation:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Add grapes to a nonstick baking sheet and drizzle with 1 tablespoon olive oil and sprinkle with sea salt.

Toss to coat grapes evenly and roast for about 15 minutes or until grapes begin to look like they might burst and shrivel a bit.

Set grapes aside to cool.

Keep oven temperature.

Place baguette slices on separate baking sheet and brush each half with remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil.

Top each with brie cheese slices and bake for 5-7 minutes until cheese is melted.

Spoon grapes on top of cheese and drizzle honey all over.

Sprinkle with some walnuts, a little bit of sea salt then garnish with a little chopped rosemary.

Makes approximately 20-24 crostini.

Enjoy!

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