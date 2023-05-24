The Chef: Giorgio Rapicavoli
The Restaurant: Eating House, Coral Gables
The Dish: Pasta Carbonara
Ingredients:
One package of bucatini pasta
8 oz Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cooked & ½ Inch Diced
1 Tbsp Black Pepper
1 Tbsp Bacon Fat (Reserved from Cooked Bacon)
16 oz Heavy Cream
1 Cup Parmigiano Reggiano, Grated or Robot Coupe
4 Tbsp Black Truffle Paste
4 ea Egg Yolk, Pasteurized
TT Salt
½ cup Panko Bread crumbs (Toasted for 20-25 at 300F)
Method of Preparation:
- Over medium-low heat, add the bacon fat and bacon and bring up to temperature. Add the black pepper to the bacon fat and toast for 30-45 seconds.
- Add the heavy cream to the pan, bring to a simmer and reduce by half.
- Add the 12 oz of the grated Parmigiano and combine until melted.
- When the sauce is ready, boil the fresh pasta for 60-90 seconds.
- Add the pasta to the sauce and stir to combine.
- Finish off the heat with black truffle paste and salt.
To Plate:
Serve with toasted bread crumbs, remaining grated Parmigiano, egg yolk and a crack of black pepper.
Eating House
128 Giralda Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33134
www.eatinghousemiami.com
(786) 580-3745
