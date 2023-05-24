The Chef: Giorgio Rapicavoli

The Restaurant: Eating House, Coral Gables

The Dish: Pasta Carbonara

Ingredients:

One package of bucatini pasta

8 oz Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cooked & ½ Inch Diced

1 Tbsp Black Pepper

1 Tbsp Bacon Fat (Reserved from Cooked Bacon)

16 oz Heavy Cream

1 Cup Parmigiano Reggiano, Grated or Robot Coupe

4 Tbsp Black Truffle Paste

4 ea Egg Yolk, Pasteurized

TT Salt

½ cup Panko Bread crumbs (Toasted for 20-25 at 300F)

Method of Preparation:

Over medium-low heat, add the bacon fat and bacon and bring up to temperature. Add the black pepper to the bacon fat and toast for 30-45 seconds.

Add the heavy cream to the pan, bring to a simmer and reduce by half.

Add the 12 oz of the grated Parmigiano and combine until melted.

When the sauce is ready, boil the fresh pasta for 60-90 seconds.

Add the pasta to the sauce and stir to combine.

Finish off the heat with black truffle paste and salt.

To Plate:

Serve with toasted bread crumbs, remaining grated Parmigiano, egg yolk and a crack of black pepper.

Eating House

128 Giralda Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33134

www.eatinghousemiami.com

(786) 580-3745

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.