The Chef: Giorgio Rapicavoli
The Restaurant: Eating House, Coral Gables
The Dish: Pasta Carbonara

Ingredients:
One package of bucatini pasta
8 oz Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cooked & ½ Inch Diced
1 Tbsp Black Pepper
1 Tbsp Bacon Fat (Reserved from Cooked Bacon)
16 oz Heavy Cream
1 Cup Parmigiano Reggiano, Grated or Robot Coupe
4 Tbsp Black Truffle Paste
4 ea Egg Yolk, Pasteurized
TT Salt
½ cup Panko Bread crumbs (Toasted for 20-25 at 300F)

Method of Preparation:

  • Over medium-low heat, add the bacon fat and bacon and bring up to temperature. Add the black pepper to the bacon fat and toast for 30-45 seconds.
  • Add the heavy cream to the pan, bring to a simmer and reduce by half.
  • Add the 12 oz of the grated Parmigiano and combine until melted.
  • When the sauce is ready, boil the fresh pasta for 60-90 seconds.
  • Add the pasta to the sauce and stir to combine.
  • Finish off the heat with black truffle paste and salt.

To Plate:

Serve with toasted bread crumbs, remaining grated Parmigiano, egg yolk and a crack of black pepper.

Eating House
128 Giralda Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33134
www.eatinghousemiami.com
(786) 580-3745

