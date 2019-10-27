Mummy Cookies/ Belkys

(WSVN) - Halloween is just a few days away, and we have a sweet treat your little ones at home may like. Let’s grab a Bite With Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Mummy Cookies

Ingredients:

Your favorite Milano Cookies- one package

1 cup white chocolate chips

1/2 tbs. vegetable oil

1 package candy eyeballs

*if you have a small ketchup-style squirt bottle- it helps when applying the mummy’s chocolate bandages!

Method of Preparation:

Put white chocolate in a microwave safe bowl and add 1/4 tablespoon of vegetable oil.

Microwave for 30 seconds, stir, then heat for another 25 seconds. Keep doing that until the chocolate melts- and add a bit more oil if needed.

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper, then take the cookies and dip them into the white chocolate, covering two-thirds of each cookie. Place cookies on tray for the chocolate to set. It usually takes about an hour. If you need it set faster, put it in the refrigerator for 15 minutes.

Melt remaining chocolate and put in the squirt bottle. Squirt chocolate bandage strips on top of the set chocolate of each cookie.

Add candy eyeballs to the new chocolate and again, let the chocolate set. It looks like the mummy is looking out at you from his bandages!

To Plate:

– Serve and enjoy!

Serves: 16 cookies

