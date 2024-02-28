(WSVN) - A South Florida chef is sharing a meal that’s been a family favorite for generations, and he thinks you’re going to love it, too, if you like lasagna. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Chris Latsi

The Restaurant: Bakalò, Miami Beach

The Dish: Moussaka

Ingredients:

6 oz potatoes

6 oz eggplants

1 pound braised beef

5 oz Béchamel

Braised Beef Ingredients:

1 pound ground beef

1 oz carrots – chopped

5 oz red onions – chopped

1 garlic clove – chopped

1 small tomato – blended

3 oz tomato sauce

1 small cinnamon stick

salt

1 pinch black pepper

1 pinch sugar

1.5 oz red wine

Bechamel Ingredients:

2 oz AP Flour

2 oz unsalted butter

20 oz whole milk

1 oz grated Graviera Naxos or Parmesan cheese

½ tbl spoon of nutmeg powder

½ tbl spoon salt

1 egg yolk

Method of Preparation:

Beef Preparation:

In a small pot at medium-high temperature, sautee the ground beef until the juice is evaporated.

Add onions, carrots, and garlic chopped previously with a few tbsp olive oil and stir it for 2 to 3 minutes.

Add the tomato paste, and keep stirring for another 2 to 3 minutes.

Add the red wine, lower the flame to medium and wait till the wine evaporates.

When done, add the tomatoes, and when it starts boiling add all the spices (salt, pepper, cinnamon).

Lower the flame and cook for 2 minutes, stirring it from time to time.

Vegetable preparation:

Slice the eggplant and the potatoes into round pieces (medium thick).

Mix the potatoes with olive oil, salt and pepper, and lay them on a baking tray, cover them with a little bit of water.

Mix eggplant with olive oil salt then lay on another tray.

Bake both at 375 for 15/20 minutes or until the potatoes soften.

Bechamel preparation:

In a small pot on low flame, melt the butter and add the flour and mix them together to create a mash.

Slowly add the milk and stir with a whisk for 3 or 4 minutes.

Add the egg yolk and the cheese and keep stirring until it becomes homogeneous.

When it thickens, add the nutmeg and salt and take it out of the fire.

Assembly:

Put a little oil at the bottom of the baking tray and start layering the potatoes, then the eggplant, the braised beef, and top it with the bechamel.

Bake at 380 in a preheated oven for 16 to 20 minutes.

Take the tray out of the oven and let it rest for 15-20 minutes before serving.

Bakalò

959 West Ave #3

Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-603-7434

bakalomykonos.com

