(WSVN) - A South Florida chef is sharing a meal that’s been a family favorite for generations, and he thinks you’re going to love it, too, if you like lasagna. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Chris Latsi
The Restaurant: Bakalò, Miami Beach
The Dish: Moussaka
Ingredients:
6 oz potatoes
6 oz eggplants
1 pound braised beef
5 oz Béchamel
Braised Beef Ingredients:
1 pound ground beef
1 oz carrots – chopped
5 oz red onions – chopped
1 garlic clove – chopped
1 small tomato – blended
3 oz tomato sauce
1 small cinnamon stick
salt
1 pinch black pepper
1 pinch sugar
1.5 oz red wine
Bechamel Ingredients:
2 oz AP Flour
2 oz unsalted butter
20 oz whole milk
1 oz grated Graviera Naxos or Parmesan cheese
½ tbl spoon of nutmeg powder
½ tbl spoon salt
1 egg yolk
Method of Preparation:
Beef Preparation:
- In a small pot at medium-high temperature, sautee the ground beef until the juice is evaporated.
- Add onions, carrots, and garlic chopped previously with a few tbsp olive oil and stir it for 2 to 3 minutes.
- Add the tomato paste, and keep stirring for another 2 to 3 minutes.
- Add the red wine, lower the flame to medium and wait till the wine evaporates.
- When done, add the tomatoes, and when it starts boiling add all the spices (salt, pepper, cinnamon).
- Lower the flame and cook for 2 minutes, stirring it from time to time.
Vegetable preparation:
- Slice the eggplant and the potatoes into round pieces (medium thick).
- Mix the potatoes with olive oil, salt and pepper, and lay them on a baking tray, cover them with a little bit of water.
- Mix eggplant with olive oil salt then lay on another tray.
- Bake both at 375 for 15/20 minutes or until the potatoes soften.
Bechamel preparation:
- In a small pot on low flame, melt the butter and add the flour and mix them together to create a mash.
- Slowly add the milk and stir with a whisk for 3 or 4 minutes.
- Add the egg yolk and the cheese and keep stirring until it becomes homogeneous.
- When it thickens, add the nutmeg and salt and take it out of the fire.
Assembly:
- Put a little oil at the bottom of the baking tray and start layering the potatoes, then the eggplant, the braised beef, and top it with the bechamel.
- Bake at 380 in a preheated oven for 16 to 20 minutes.
- Take the tray out of the oven and let it rest for 15-20 minutes before serving.
Bakalò
959 West Ave #3
Miami Beach, FL 33139
305-603-7434
bakalomykonos.com
