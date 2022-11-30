A meal you can really sink your teeth into — steak. The chef says the secret to a good steak is in the sauce and he’s sharing his recipe. Time to grab a Bite With Belkys.
The Chef: Giovanni Pisfil
The Restaurant: CH’I, Miami
The Dish: Mongolian New York Strip
Ingredients:
14 oz New York Strip
4 oz broccolini
2 oz poblano
4 green onion baton
6 oz Mongolian sauce
Salt and pepper to taste
Sesame seeds
Jasmine rice
Mongolian sauce:
1 cup lite soy sauce
¼ cup water
½ cup panela
1 tbsp xanthan
Method of Preparation:
For Mongolian sauce:
Add all ingredients together and blend well.
- Grill New York Strip to desired temperature and slice into thin slices.
- Heat oil on the wok at high temperature.
- Add broccolini, poblano, and green onion until softened.
- Add Mongolian sauce and simmer for 2 minutes.
To Plate:
Plate vegetables and steak. Drizzle sauce onto steak and top with sesame seeds.
CH’I
(Located in Brickell City Centre)
701 S Miami Ave #339b, Miami, FL 33131
www.chibrickell.com
(305) 257-8726
Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.