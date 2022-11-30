A meal you can really sink your teeth into — steak. The chef says the secret to a good steak is in the sauce and he’s sharing his recipe. Time to grab a Bite With Belkys.

The Chef: Giovanni Pisfil

The Restaurant: CH’I, Miami

The Dish: Mongolian New York Strip

Ingredients:

14 oz New York Strip

4 oz broccolini

2 oz poblano

4 green onion baton

6 oz Mongolian sauce

Salt and pepper to taste

Sesame seeds

Jasmine rice

Mongolian sauce:

1 cup lite soy sauce

¼ cup water

½ cup panela

1 tbsp xanthan

Method of Preparation:

For Mongolian sauce:

Add all ingredients together and blend well.

Grill New York Strip to desired temperature and slice into thin slices.

Heat oil on the wok at high temperature.

Add broccolini, poblano, and green onion until softened.

Add Mongolian sauce and simmer for 2 minutes.

To Plate :

Plate vegetables and steak. Drizzle sauce onto steak and top with sesame seeds.

CH’I

(Located in Brickell City Centre)

701 S Miami Ave #339b, Miami, FL 33131

www.chibrickell.com

(305) 257-8726

