(WSVN) - A local restaurant serves a comfort food dish with a South American twist. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Leandro Cabanillas
The Restaurant: Muchaaachos, Miami Beach
The Dish: Milanesa Napolitana
Ingredients:
2 4 oz Beef Tenderloin, pounded to ¼” thickness
½ cup Panko breadcrumbs
2 egg
2 tbsp fresh parsley, chopped
2 cloves garlic, chopped
1 tbsp dijon mustard
Salt for seasoning
½ cup pomodoro sauce
½ cup mozzarella
Neutral oil
Method of Preparation:
- Place eggs in a shallow bowl or pan, and whisk together with fresh parsley and salt and pepper.
- Stir garlic into bread crumbs and place in another shallow pan.
- Brush steak with dijon and then dip steaks first in egg mixture, then in bread crumbs, coating well with crumbs.
- Heat oil in a heavy skillet, and cook steaks for several minutes on each side, until golden brown and crispy.
- Drain steaks on paper towels.
- Place steaks on a baking sheet. Turn on the broiler.
- Top each steak with ¼ cup tomato sauce, and 1/4 cup grated mozzarella cheese, and place steaks under broiler until cheese melts.
- Serve warm, with fries.
Muchaaachos
933 Normandy Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33141
(305) 867-1717
https://resy.com/cities/mia/muchaaachos?date=2024-02-07&seats=2
