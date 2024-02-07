(WSVN) - A local restaurant serves a comfort food dish with a South American twist. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Leandro Cabanillas

The Restaurant: Muchaaachos, Miami Beach

The Dish: Milanesa Napolitana

Ingredients:

2 4 oz Beef Tenderloin, pounded to ¼” thickness

½ cup Panko breadcrumbs

2 egg

2 tbsp fresh parsley, chopped

2 cloves garlic, chopped

1 tbsp dijon mustard

Salt for seasoning

½ cup pomodoro sauce

½ cup mozzarella

Neutral oil

Method of Preparation:

Place eggs in a shallow bowl or pan, and whisk together with fresh parsley and salt and pepper.

Stir garlic into bread crumbs and place in another shallow pan.

Brush steak with dijon and then dip steaks first in egg mixture, then in bread crumbs, coating well with crumbs.

Heat oil in a heavy skillet, and cook steaks for several minutes on each side, until golden brown and crispy.

Drain steaks on paper towels.

Place steaks on a baking sheet. Turn on the broiler.

Top each steak with ¼ cup tomato sauce, and 1/4 cup grated mozzarella cheese, and place steaks under broiler until cheese melts.

Serve warm, with fries.

Muchaaachos

933 Normandy Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33141

(305) 867-1717

https://resy.com/cities/mia/muchaaachos?date=2024-02-07&seats=2

