(WSVN) - The Chef: David Reidenberg

The Restaurant: Cubatón Sandwich Shop

The Dish: Hot Honey Cubano

Ingredients:

Fresh Cuban bread

Yellow mustard

Swiss cheese, thinly sliced

Bolo ham, thinly sliced

Pickled jalapeños (sliced, place in jar with 1 tbsp salt and equal parts water and vinegar; sit 24-48 hrs)

Slow-roasted pork (we use our 14-hour mojo-marinated pork – viewers at home can use any roast pork – great way to make use of leftovers)

Hot honey (Mike’s Hot Honey infused with chili peppers)

Method of Preparation:

Cut bread in half, lengthwise.

On one side of the bread, spread mustard, add sliced Swiss and sliced ham.

On the other side of the bread, add pickled jalapeños and pork roast.

Grill both sides separately, meat face down on an oiled press.

Bring both sides together and press the sandwich together.

Infuse with a drizzle of hot honey drizzle.

Cut diagonally, serve, and enjoy.

Cubatón Sandwich Shop

413 15th St, Miami Beach, FL 33139

www.cubatonsandwichshop.com

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.