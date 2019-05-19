Greek-Style Stuffed Peppers/ Belkys

(WSVN) - Today, it’s a main-course meal with a Mediterranean flair! That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Greek-Style Stuffed Peppers

Ingredients:

2 bell peppers (any color)

1/2 lb. extra lean ground turkey

1 tsp. extra virgin olive oil

1/4 cup artichokes, marinated in oil, chopped

1 cup cooked quinoa

1 lemon, juice

1 tsp. garlic powder

1 tbs. cumin 2 tsp Greek oregano

1 tsp. Kalamata paste

1/2 cup shredded mozzarella Cheese

Salt and pepper to taste

Tzatziki for dipping (optional)

Method of Preparation:

Take your peppers, half and seed them.

Put a little water in the pan and back in the oven at 350 for 20 minutes so they get soft.

While they’re in the oven, heat olive oil and brown ground turkey in a pan.

Add cumin, garlic powder, Greek oregano and mix well.

Next, add Kalamata paste and chopped artichoke hearts.

When it’s heated through, add lemon juice and cooked quinoa and mix well.

Turn down the heat.

Take the peppers out of the oven and scoop the ground turkey filling into each one.

Add mozzarella cheese on top, and put back in the oven for another 5-10 minutes until the cheese melts.

To Plate:

Serve hot and enjoy!

Serves: 2

