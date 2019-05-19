Greek-Style Stuffed Peppers/ Belkys

(WSVN) - Today, it’s a main-course meal with a Mediterranean flair! That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Belkys Nerey
The Dish: Greek-Style Stuffed Peppers
Ingredients:
2 bell peppers (any color)
1/2 lb. extra lean ground turkey
1 tsp. extra virgin olive oil
1/4 cup artichokes, marinated in oil, chopped
1 cup cooked quinoa
1 lemon, juice
1 tsp. garlic powder
1 tbs. cumin 2 tsp Greek oregano
1 tsp. Kalamata paste
1/2 cup shredded mozzarella Cheese
Salt and pepper to taste
Tzatziki for dipping (optional)
Method of Preparation:
- Take your peppers, half and seed them.
- Put a little water in the pan and back in the oven at 350 for 20 minutes so they get soft.
- While they’re in the oven, heat olive oil and brown ground turkey in a pan.
- Add cumin, garlic powder, Greek oregano and mix well.
- Next, add Kalamata paste and chopped artichoke hearts.
- When it’s heated through, add lemon juice and cooked quinoa and mix well.
- Turn down the heat.
- Take the peppers out of the oven and scoop the ground turkey filling into each one.
- Add mozzarella cheese on top, and put back in the oven for another 5-10 minutes until the cheese melts.
To Plate:
- Serve hot and enjoy!
Serves: 2
