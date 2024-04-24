(WSVN) - Bake up a classic Italian bread that will really upgrade your sandwiches. A South Florida chef shows us, it is not as difficult as you may think. Let’s grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Daniele Senis

The Restaurant: Focaccina, Miami

The Dish: Focaccia Bread

Ingredients:

8 cups Flour ”0” or ”00”

1.5 cups Re-milled wheat semolina

2 tsp Fresh yeast

1 tbsp Honey or Malt

3 cups Water with ice

3/4 Sourdough starter

1/4 cup EVO oil

1 tbsp salt

Method of Preparation:

Start by mixing the yeast and honey with all the water and ice.

Add all the flour, semolina and knead until the mixture is uneven and let it rest for at least 30 minutes.

Add the sourdough starter and knead again until you get a smooth and homogeneous dough.

Add all the salt and oil little by little and knead until everything is incorporated and you get a smooth dough again.

Form a smooth ball and let it rest in an oiled baking pan with a lid for at least 4h.

At this point, roll out the dough with your fingers with the help of oil and water mixed, let it rise for another half hour and bake in a preheated oven at 500 grade, cook for about 10 minutes (depending on the oven) and let it rest.

Fill the focaccia to your liking and enjoy with friends.

Focaccino

(at Mia Market in Design District)

140 NE 39th St #241, Miami, FL 33137

(305) 456-3070

www.miamarket.com

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.