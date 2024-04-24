(WSVN) - Bake up a classic Italian bread that will really upgrade your sandwiches. A South Florida chef shows us, it is not as difficult as you may think. Let’s grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Daniele Senis
The Restaurant: Focaccina, Miami
The Dish: Focaccia Bread
Ingredients:
8 cups Flour ”0” or ”00”
1.5 cups Re-milled wheat semolina
2 tsp Fresh yeast
1 tbsp Honey or Malt
3 cups Water with ice
3/4 Sourdough starter
1/4 cup EVO oil
1 tbsp salt
Method of Preparation:
- Start by mixing the yeast and honey with all the water and ice.
- Add all the flour, semolina and knead until the mixture is uneven and let it rest for at least 30 minutes.
- Add the sourdough starter and knead again until you get a smooth and homogeneous dough.
- Add all the salt and oil little by little and knead until everything is incorporated and you get a smooth dough again.
- Form a smooth ball and let it rest in an oiled baking pan with a lid for at least 4h.
- At this point, roll out the dough with your fingers with the help of oil and water mixed, let it rise for another half hour and bake in a preheated oven at 500 grade, cook for about 10 minutes (depending on the oven) and let it rest.
- Fill the focaccia to your liking and enjoy with friends.
Focaccino
(at Mia Market in Design District)
140 NE 39th St #241, Miami, FL 33137
(305) 456-3070
www.miamarket.com
