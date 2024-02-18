(WSVN) - Ingredients:

4 medium sweet potatoes, washed

1 tbs. olive oil

½ cup chopped onion

15 oz. can black beans, rinsed and drained

½ cup fresh or frozen corn

¼ cup chopped cilantro

1 tbs. fresh lime juice

Salt and pepper to taste

2 cups enchilada sauce (1/4 cup for each potato)

1 cup shredded Mexican cheese (or cheddar)

Method of Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

Make sure to pierce each one with a fork in several places. Place on a baking sheet and bake for about an hour until soft. Time will vary depending on the size of the potato.

While the potatoes are in the oven, make the filling.

In a large skillet, heat the olive oil over high heat. Add the red onion and sauté for about two minutes. Stir in the black beans, corn, cilantro, fresh lime juice, enchilada sauce and salt and pepper. Cook for 2-3 minutes, stiffing occasionally.

When the sweet potatoes are done baking, let cool slightly and cut them in half lengthwise. Use a fork to mash them down. Add your filling to each potato and sprinkle on the shredded Mexican cheese. Put back in the oven for about 10 minutes until cheese melts.

Remove from oven and add more cilantro for garnish (or any other toppings that you like!)

Serve and enjoy!

