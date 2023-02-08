The Chef: Jose Diaz
The Restaurant: Avra Estiatorio, Sunny Isles Beach
The Dish: Chilean Sea Bass Plaki
Ingredients:
8oz Chilean Sea Bass
1/2 Carrot chopped
1/4 Vidalia Onion chopped
1 Zucchini chopped
1 small Potato chopped
Kosher Salt to taste
Aleppo pepper to taste
White Pepper to taste
1/2 cup Fish stock
1/2 cup Marinara sauce
2 tbsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil
sprig of thyme
Method of Preparation:
- Season the Chilean sea bass with salt, white pepper and Aleppo pepper.
- Heat a sautéed pan and sear the Chilean sea bass until you get a golden color.
- Add the vegetables, fish stock, marinara sauce and thyme to the pan.
- Bake it for 20 minutes at 350F.
To Plate:
- On a plate place the vegetables and the Chilean sea bass.
- Cover with the sauce and garnish with fresh thyme.
AVRA Estiatorio
(located at Estates at Acqualina)
17945 Collins Ave, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160
(786) 807-7555
www.theavragroup.com
