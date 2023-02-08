The Chef: Jose Diaz

The Restaurant: Avra Estiatorio, Sunny Isles Beach

The Dish: Chilean Sea Bass Plaki

Ingredients:

8oz Chilean Sea Bass

1/2 Carrot chopped

1/4 Vidalia Onion chopped

1 Zucchini chopped

1 small Potato chopped

Kosher Salt to taste

Aleppo pepper to taste

White Pepper to taste

1/2 cup Fish stock

1/2 cup Marinara sauce

2 tbsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil

sprig of thyme

Method of Preparation:

Season the Chilean sea bass with salt, white pepper and Aleppo pepper.

Heat a sautéed pan and sear the Chilean sea bass until you get a golden color.

Add the vegetables, fish stock, marinara sauce and thyme to the pan.

Bake it for 20 minutes at 350F.

To Plate :

On a plate place the vegetables and the Chilean sea bass.

Cover with the sauce and garnish with fresh thyme.

AVRA Estiatorio

(located at Estates at Acqualina)

17945 Collins Ave, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160

(786) 807-7555

www.theavragroup.com

