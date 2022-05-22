(WSVN) - Nothing starts the day off right like a hearty breakfast. That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite With Belkys.

Ingredients:

3 tbs. unsalted butter, divided

1 tbs. extra virgin olive oil

1 16 oz. frozen bag of shredded hash brown potatoes

2 large eggs (or more if you prefer)

shredded cheddar cheese

salt and pepper to taste

Method of Preparation:

Place a 10 inch cast iron skillet into a preheated oven at 375 degrees for about 10 minutes.

Carefully remove the skillet. Add 1 tbsp. of butter, and 1 tbsp. oil. Swirl the butter and oil around in the pan, covering the entire surface.

Add shredded potatoes and spread into an even layer. Create 2 (or more) pockets in the potatoes. Season with salt and pepper. Dot 1 1/2 tbs. butter over the surface and transfer the skillet back into the oven for about 20 minutes.

Remove the skillet from the oven and dot each pocket with the remaining butter. Crack an egg into each pocket and top the potatoes with shredded cheese.

Return the skillet to the oven for about 15 more minutes, or until the egg is set and the potatoes are golden brown. Season with salt and pepper and serve it up.

Enjoy!

