(WSVN) - On a hot day in South Florida, sometimes all you want is something light to eat. A chef has the perfect veggie dish. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Ari Taymor
The Restaurant: Pez Loco, Miami
The Dish: Charred Corn Salad

Ingredients:
8 ea corn shucked
2 bunch minced cilantro
10 minced shishito peppers
Zest and juice 4 limes
2 tsp smoked paprika
1 cucumber sliced thinly
2 avocados cut into chunks
½ cup queso fresco crumbled

Method of Preparation:

  • Brush the corn cobs with grapeseed oil and season with salt. Grill or char in a cast iron until caramelized.
  • Cut the corn kernels from the cob and place in a large mixing bowl.
  • Add all ingredients except the queso fresco, avocado and cucumber and mix.

To Plate:

  • Spoon the salad into your serving platter and garnish with cucumber and chunks of avocado.
  • Sprinkle the queso fresco on top and serve.

Pez Loco Restaurant & Tequila Bar
50 NW 24th St., Suite 101
Miami, FL 33127
305-222-7768
pezlocomiami.com

