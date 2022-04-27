(WSVN) - On a hot day in South Florida, sometimes all you want is something light to eat. A chef has the perfect veggie dish. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Ari Taymor
The Restaurant: Pez Loco, Miami
The Dish: Charred Corn Salad
Ingredients:
8 ea corn shucked
2 bunch minced cilantro
10 minced shishito peppers
Zest and juice 4 limes
2 tsp smoked paprika
1 cucumber sliced thinly
2 avocados cut into chunks
½ cup queso fresco crumbled
Method of Preparation:
- Brush the corn cobs with grapeseed oil and season with salt. Grill or char in a cast iron until caramelized.
- Cut the corn kernels from the cob and place in a large mixing bowl.
- Add all ingredients except the queso fresco, avocado and cucumber and mix.
To Plate:
- Spoon the salad into your serving platter and garnish with cucumber and chunks of avocado.
- Sprinkle the queso fresco on top and serve.
Pez Loco Restaurant & Tequila Bar
50 NW 24th St., Suite 101
Miami, FL 33127
305-222-7768
pezlocomiami.com
Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.