(WSVN) - On a hot day in South Florida, sometimes all you want is something light to eat. A chef has the perfect veggie dish. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Ari Taymor

The Restaurant: Pez Loco, Miami

The Dish: Charred Corn Salad

Ingredients:

8 ea corn shucked

2 bunch minced cilantro

10 minced shishito peppers

Zest and juice 4 limes

2 tsp smoked paprika

1 cucumber sliced thinly

2 avocados cut into chunks

½ cup queso fresco crumbled

Method of Preparation:

Brush the corn cobs with grapeseed oil and season with salt. Grill or char in a cast iron until caramelized.

Cut the corn kernels from the cob and place in a large mixing bowl.

Add all ingredients except the queso fresco, avocado and cucumber and mix.

To Plate:

Spoon the salad into your serving platter and garnish with cucumber and chunks of avocado.

Sprinkle the queso fresco on top and serve.

Pez Loco Restaurant & Tequila Bar

50 NW 24th St., Suite 101

Miami, FL 33127

305-222-7768

pezlocomiami.com

