(WSVN) - Ingredients:

1 butternut squash

1 onion

4 garlic cloves

4 cups vegetable broth

1 tbsp maple syrup

1 tsp salt

pepper to taste

1/4 tsp nutmeg

1/4 tsp ginger

1 tbsp olive oil

Method of Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees.

Slice the ends of the butternut squash.

Stand on end and CAREFULLY slice it in half lengthwise.

Scoop out the seeds with a spoon.

Transfer to a baking tray.

Coat with oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper then flip the butternut squash over so the cut side is down.

Roast for 60 minutes.

Cut the onion and smash the garlic. Place the onion cut side down and the garlic on the baking tray and drizzle with a little oil.

Roast for another 30 minutes and remove the baking tray from the oven.

Once it’s cool enough to handle scoop out the flesh and put it in the blender.

Take off the peels and add the onions and garlic. They should squeeze right out.

Add maple syrup, salt, nutmeg, ginger and veggie broth. Blend until creamy.

Serve warm and garnish with chopped nuts, pumpkin seeds or your favorite toppings!

Enjoy!

